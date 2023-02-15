PM Modi, US President Biden and French President Macron hail ‘historic’ Air India deals







While Air India shares its order between its big rivals, the American Boeing and the French Airbus, Prime Minister Narendra Fashion French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden has stressed the importance of development for India-US and India-France relations.

The order includes 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 wide-body Boeing 777-9s, which will be deployed on long-haul international routes, followed by 210 Airbus A320/321 neo, 190 narrow-body Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which will operate in large part on the internal roads.

Previously, the largest aircraft order placed was in 2011 by AMR Corporation, the parent company of American Airlines, which ordered a mix of 460 narrow-body aircraft from Boeing and Airbus.

The mega deal underlined Air India’s ambition under its new owner Tata to regain pre-eminent status as well as India’s emergence as a major aviation market. While Air India shares its order between its great rivals, the American Boeing and the French Airbus, whose commercial interests have always been defended by their respective governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Maron and the American President Joe Biden stressed the importance of development. for Indo-American and Indo-French relations.

Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron held a virtual meeting on the signing of the Air India-Airbus agreement for the purchase of 250 aircraft, Modi calling it a historic deal and a milestone for the India-Airbus strategic partnership. France. Modi, in his speech, said the agreement was a testament to the deepening relations between India and France as well as the successes and ambitions of India’s civil aviation industry.

Stating that in the near future, India will become the world’s third largest aviation market, Modi said, “According to several estimates, India will need more than 2,000 aircraft over the next 15 coming years. Under ‘Make in India’, several new opportunities are emerging in the field of aerospace manufacturing.” French President Macron said: “This achievement shows that Airbus and all its French partners, including Safran, are committed to developing new areas of cooperation with India.”

Shortly after, in what US President Joe Biden described as a “historic deal”, Air India announced the purchase of 220 planes from Boeing for $34 billion, with an option to buy 70 more planes. which could bring the total value of the transaction to $45.9 billion. “I am proud to announce today the purchase of more than 200 American-made aircraft under a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing,” Biden said.

Biden and Prime Minister Modi also spoke on the phone to hail the “historic and landmark” deal as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new job opportunities in both countries.

"The firm portion of the order alone is not only the biggest order ever placed by an Indian airline, it is one of the biggest aircraft orders by any airline, anywhere, ever, and is a testament to India's unique combination of scale and extraordinary growth opportunities," Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said in an internal letter sent to airline employees.

As the historic order marks the re-emergence of Air India as a major player in the Indian skies and underscores the growth of the country’s civil aviation sector in line with growth projections for the Indian economy, this decision has significance. serious geopolitics.

Show Deal between Air India and Airbus shows deepening strategic partnership between India and France (PM Modi)

