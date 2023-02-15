Jonathan Dimbleby says BBC chairman Richard Sharp should step down





“But what he should do honorably is fall on his sword and say ‘in the interest of the BBC who cares about me, I don’t want this to go on and on, I’ll stand aside “.” Mr Dimbeley added that we live in a world where popular opinion is scathing towards those in power and the row could deepen distrust of public institutions, such as the BBC. Former journalist Baroness Wheatcroft, who sits on the Lords Communications and Digital Committee, has added her voice to Mr Sharp’s demands to quit the ‘plum job’. “Mr Sharp may be a very honorable man, but there is no denying that he helped arrange an £800,000 loan which would get the Prime Minister out of financial trouble, he did him a favor just when he wanted the prime minister is giving her the best job at the BBC,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “Even though Mr Sharp has behaved absolutely correctly, it doesn’t look right, it doesn’t smell right and it doesn’t look right for the BBC to have a chairman who is now questioned about his judgement. “What the BBC needs in a president is impeccable judgement.” The new calls came after a report by the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said Mr Sharp had failed to tell MPs about his role in facilitating the arrangement when he applied for the position. MPs said his actions ‘constitute a breach of the standards expected of individuals’ applying for major public appointments. Mr Sunak said on Monday he would await the outcome of the inquiry ordered by the Public Appointments Commissioner despite calls from Labor for Mr Sharp to leave. Mr Sharp apologized for introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help the then Prime Minister with his financial problems, to the Cabinet Office. A spokesperson for Mr Sharp previously said: ‘Mr Sharp thought he had sorted it out by proactively informing the Cabinet Secretary that he was applying for the post of Chairman of the BBC, and therefore beyond the Mr. Blyth’s connection with Mr. Case, he recused himself from the matter. At that meeting, and subsequently, the Cabinet Office did not suggest that the act of linking Mr Blyth to Mr Case should be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that by not being a party to the case in the future, he would be excluded from any conflict. The spokesperson added: Mr Sharp would like to once again apologize to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction he has caused. Downing Street said Mr Sunak supported Mr Sharp in this role and was “confident” in the “process” that led to his appointment.

