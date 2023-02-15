Maryam vows to rid Imran’s politics





LAHORE:

Currently, Pakistan faces no external threat, but the only one it faces is political instability, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said, calling PTI leader Imran Khan and his party of officials and promising to rid politics of them.

Maryam voiced these views while addressing a youth convention at the PML-N secretariat, which was apparently aimed at disparaging Imran and his party.

The PML-N SVP said that Imran, after confessing that America was not overthrowing his government, should confess in no uncertain terms to the people that he lied about the plot narrative.

She said her slogans “Hum Ghulam Hai Kya” (are we servants) and “Imported Hakumat” (government) were all based on lies.

“Realizing that the vote of no confidence would topple his government, he concocted allegations of US-sponsored regime change. Imran waived a figure and announced that he had given it to the Supreme Court.

Also read: I fired the flak while Bajwa called the shots: Imran

She said: “I said it when that figure was nothing but a fraud.” Maryam still seemed unaware of what the number actually meant in diplomatic parlance.

Using the US conspiracy allegation, she said, they (the PTI) even accused the national leaders of being traitors.

She said that when Imran realized that the anti-American narrative could hurt him, he buried his narrative and instead shifted all the burden onto former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa. “Bajwa is the person whom Imran showered with praise when he was in power and Bajwa was the person whom Imran, on realizing his government was in danger, also offered a life extension.”

She said that Imran, even today, used the president as an intermediary to smooth things over (with the powers that be).

She said Imran accused General Bajwa of being the super king after the establishment withdrew his support.

Mockingly, she said that Bajwa was all in power, yet the women of “your house” were looting millions of rupees.

Referring to former DG ISI and now COAS General Asim Munir, she said that when someone reported “financial wrongdoing by your wife, you fired her”.

She said a concerted campaign was waged against the PML-N and other parties to brand them as thieves, dacoits and corrupt just for having former CJP Saqib Nisar declare Imran honest and fair.

Today, she said, those who had been declared dishonest were proven to be honest and Imran who was declared honest had all the wrongdoing allegations proven against him.

She said Pakistan didn’t need a narrative, but a performance. Campaigns were waged against the leaders, distracting them from the main issues to be addressed, Maryam said, confessing that the PML-N also had to counter them with campaigns.

Citing the example of India replicating the Silicon Valley model to foster the growth of its IT sector, she said Pakistan must jump on the bandwagon of the IT revolution to save the country’s ailing economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2401148/imran-seeking-judiciarys-support-to-return-to-power-maryam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos