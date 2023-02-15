BBC offices in India raided by tax authorities after Narendra Modi documentary





India’s tax authorities have searched BBC news offices in the country’s two biggest cities, weeks after the broadcaster aired reports criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ actions during deadly religious riots in Gujarat as he was the highest official in the state. A spokesman for the British broadcaster said Indian authorities were still at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday evening, adding that some staff had been asked to stay. We support our staff during this time and continue to hope that this situation will be resolved as soon as possible, the spokesperson said. Our production and journalism continue as normal and we are committed to serving our audiences in India. The BBC World Service reported that officials in New Delhi said they had a search warrant and that the phones of some employees had been seized. Calls to some of its reporters on Tuesday afternoon went unanswered. Indian tax authorities are conducting raids on BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai, BBC World Service journalist and presenter Jannat Jalil said on Twitter earlier Tuesday. It comes weeks after a BBC documentary questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. A spokeswoman for India’s income tax department told the Financial Times that she could only confirm the agency was taking action at the BBC. This is a limited action, investigation, she said, and denied the raids were a search operation, as misquoted in the media. Last month the BBC aired a two-part documentary that raised questions about Modis’ actions during the 2002 religious riots in which more than 1,000 people died, mostly among the minority Muslim population. The report claimed that Modi, who at the time was chief minister of Gujarat before assuming national office in 2014, was directly responsible for the climate of impunity that had enabled the violence. His government rejected the movie as a piece of propaganda and the product of a colonial mindset, and invoked an emergency law to prevent its dissemination online. However, many Indians used virtual private networks to watch it. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office is believed to be monitoring the situation closely. The Editors Guild of India said in a statement that the use of tax investigations marked a continuation of a trend of using government agencies to intimidate and harass news organizations that criticize government policies. The action undermines constitutional democracy, he added. India has a habit of carrying out tax or regulatory inspections of institutions and companies that are no longer in favor with the authorities. Last year he sent tax inspectors to investigate a leading think tank, the local branch of Oxfam and a fund that supports independent media. Chinese mobile phone makers and game companies have also come under tax scrutiny recently amid heightened Sino-Indian tensions. Recommended India’s ranking in press freedom indices has fallen in recent years as media outlets and journalists who criticize the Modi government or other ruling officials have faced prosecution and pressure from the government or advertisers not to publish controversial reports. Reporters Without Borders ranked India 150th in the world for press freedom in 2022, up from 142 the previous year. The watchdog said while India’s press was once progressive, things changed dramatically when Modi became prime minister and engineered a dramatic rapprochement between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the big family owners dominating the media. Adani, the industry group at the center of a growing controversy over corporate governance, recently acquired NDTV, a leading broadcaster, after a hostile takeover bid fueled concerns over editorial independence.

