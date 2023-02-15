Imran Khan gives a good word to the United States and accuses Bajwa of having stripped him of his duties as Prime Minister





Islamabad: After alleging that the US was involved in the ‘plot’ to oust Imran Khan from the post of Prime Minister, the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid a sharp tribute to America and , instead, blamed former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for firing him, Dawn reported.

Khan, who was ousted from his post in April last year, criticized Bajwa saying the former army chief had told the United States that the PTI chief was an anti-American. He made the remarks during an interview with the U.S.-based international broadcaster, Voice of America, which aired on Saturday, and a separate television address on Sunday, according to Dawn.

“Whatever happened, now that things are unfolding, it was not the United States who told Pakistan [to oust me]. It is unfortunately, according to the evidence that has been provided, [former army chief] Gen [Qamar Javed] Bajwa who managed to tell Americans that I was anti-American. And so he [the plan to oust me] was not imported from there. It was exported from here to there,” Khan told VoA.

Interestingly, Khan, who continually blamed the United States for removing him as prime minister, had flip-flopped in his statements.

Meanwhile, in his televised address, Imran Khan called General Bajwa, who retired in November last year, a “super king”, admitting that his three-and-a-half-year stint in the Prime Minister’s Office looked more like a puppet.

“General Bajwa had become an expert in all fields, including economics, politics and foreign policy,” Khan said.

“General Bajwa used to get credit for good decisions and Imran Khan served as a punching bag for every bad decision,” Khan said, alleging the former army chief was responsible for “political malaise.” and economic” that the country was facing. Today.

He also criticized General Bajwa for hampering the accountability process and claimed the former army chief had already decided there would be no questions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“No responsibility was held afterwards,” he said, saying the former army chief also acknowledged this in an interview with a columnist, Dawn reported.

“If Bajwa could have been criticized or held accountable for his actions, he could not have caused so much harm to the country,” he added.

In his televised address, the former prime minister highlighted his demand for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the dissolution of the provincial assemblies. He believed that only new elections could pull Pakistan out of the current economic and political mess.

According to the PTI leader, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the incumbent caretaker government were required to hold general elections in Punjab and KP within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies. “On the 91st day, caretaker governments will cease to have constitutional cover,” he said, asking bureaucrats and police to disobey the “unconstitutional caretaker government” after its three-month deadline expired.

Khan alleged that the Sharifs and Zardaris were afraid of the elections because they wanted to first create a ‘level playing field’ by disqualifying him from running for office and then putting him in jail with his party leadership, according to Dawn’s report.

“The ruling coalition in the federal government is afraid of one person and one party, which is Imran Khan and the PTI, and wants to block us from having their NRO given to them by General Bajwa,” he said. he alleged.

The former prime minister also lashed out at the ECP and said the election watchdog makes decisions on “instructions from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofoman.com/article/126923-imran-khan-gives-clean-chit-to-us-blames-bajwa-for-removing-him-as-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

