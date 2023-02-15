Xi hails Iran’s ‘solidarity’ in ‘complex’ global situation

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping praised Beijing’s solidarity with Iran on Tuesday as he welcomed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the start of a three-day trip.

For the first state visit by an Iranian president to China in more than 20 years, Raisi brought a large business and financial delegation to Beijing and was greeted earlier by Xi on a red carpet.

In the face of the current complex changes in the world, times and history, China and Iran have supported each other (and) worked together in solidarity and cooperation, Xi said, according to the state broadcaster. CCTV.

Both countries face pressure from Western nations over their stances on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Iran is already under tough US sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran has become one of Russia’s few remaining allies as Moscow has sunk deeper into international isolation due to the invasion.