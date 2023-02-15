Explainer: How the earthquake upset Turkey’s electoral plan

Turkey’s devastating earthquake has upended plans for elections to be held by June, sparking a frenzied debate in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government and the opposition over a possible postponement.

Even before the disaster – the deadliest in the country’s modern history – opinion polls predicted very tight presidential and parliamentary competitions.

Here is the situation and possible scenarios:

What has the earthquake changed?

Last Monday’s disaster killed at least 32,000 people in southern Turkey, destroyed tens of thousands of buildings and sparked an exodus from the region, casting doubt on the feasibility of holding elections in the short term.

The logistical difficulties are considerable in a region that is home to some 13 million people, with hundreds of thousands of destroyed or unsanitary homes.

Last month, Erdogan, seeking to extend his rule and that of his AKP party (AKP) for a third decade, said elections would be held in May, a month ahead of schedule.

But in recent days, his allies have indicated he will ask for a delay.

I don’t think it’s time to talk about elections, an AKP official told Reuters, citing the state of emergency. There must be a delay.

The official, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said November seemed the most reasonable new time, but no decision had been made.

Another official last week said the scale of the destruction presented serious difficulties in arranging votes in time.

Can the vote be postponed?

Any attempt to delay the elections comes up against a major constitutional obstacle: Article 78 stipulates that parliament can postpone the elections for a year, but only in the event of war.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc, founder of Erdogan’s AKP, called on Monday for a postponement of the vote and said constitutions are not sacred texts.

The elections must be postponed immediately so that the state bureaucracy can focus on helping our citizens heal their wounds. It’s not a choice but a necessity, Arinc said, in what some observers saw as a trial balloon to gauge the public’s mood.

The issue was to be raised at a cabinet meeting chaired by Erdogan on Tuesday afternoon.

What does the opposition say?

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition CHP party, rejected a delay on the grounds that the constitution is clear on the issue.

No one can create his own legal standard by inventing justifications other than the constitution and laws. There is a constitution. If we say “Turkey is a rule of law”, there can be no (expectation), he told Yetkin Report in an interview.

He said the priority was to set an election date and get the High Electoral Council to begin preparations.

However, the opposition faces its own challenges. The main six-party alliance seeking to oust Erdogan has yet to announce a presidential candidate and there had been some disagreements within its ranks.

An official from the IYI party, like the alliance member CHP, said they would discuss the issue of candidates in the coming weeks.

Who would benefit from a delay?

Opinion polls before the earthquake suggested that voting would be Erdogan’s toughest electoral challenge yet, with his popularity eroded by soaring living costs and a falling lira.

The earthquake brings additional uncertainty.

The government faces criticism over the initial speed and organization of the emergency response and Erdogan said it was not as quick as desired and he declared a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces affected.

The AKP official expected the disaster to erode votes for the ruling alliance given the suffering and loss of life and property. They will want to hold someone to account, the official said.

The quake-affected region has traditionally supported Erdogan: he won 55% of the vote there in the 2018 presidential election, while his AKP and its partners won the same level of support in the legislative elections.

Disasters have influenced votes in the past.

After a powerful earthquake in 1999 killed 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey, criticism of the response was one of the factors behind the government’s collapse in popularity. era, which helped the AKP to triumph in the 2002 vote.

Could Erdogan introduce himself?

There is also a fierce debate between the government and the opposition over whether Erdogan can run again, having served as president since 2014 and serving his second term.

Constitution professor Ibrahim Kaboglu, spokesman for the CHP’s constitutional commission, said Erdogan would only be eligible for the election if it takes place before June.

The constitution sets a two-term limit for presidents, but they can seek another term if parliament calls a snap election before the second term expires.

If Erdogan ran later, the constitution would have to be changed, Kaboglu said.

But such a constitutional change would only be for one individual. Discussing such a change would be problematic, he said.

