Launch of Air India-Airbus deal to acquire 250 planes, Pm Modi calls it a ‘historic’ deal





Air India-Airbus deal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a ‘historic event’ and said it not only reflected the deepening of ties between India and France but also showed the sector’s success Indian aeronautics.

The “historic” Air India-Airbus partnership was announced on Tuesday to acquire 250 Airbus aircraft. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said his company had “signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 Airbus aircraft” from Airbus. Under the deal, Air India will buy 250 Airbus jets, including 40 A350 widebody and 210 A320neo widebody, Chandrasekaran said. “We also have significant options to increase fleet order once we grow…we are working for larger partnerships. One of the ambitions of this country is to introduce commercial aircraft manufacturing to the ‘future’, announced the chairman of Tata Sons. At a virtual event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, Chandrasekaran said the jumbo jets will be used for ultra-long-haul flights. Prime Minister Modi called it a “historic” deal and said it not only reflected the deepening ties between India and France but also showed the success of India’s aviation sector. Pointing out that the number of airports in India has increased from 74 to 147, Prime Minister Modi said that India was “become the third largest market in the aviation sector”. He added that over the next 15 years, India would need more than 2,000 aircraft. “Many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India’s ‘Make in India-Make for the World’ vision,” the Prime Minister added. He explained to investors the opportunities that India offers in the aviation sector. “India can become the hub for MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Today, all global airlines have a presence in India, so I request everyone to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said. -he declares. Meanwhile, Macron said Airbus has contributed to India’s outstanding development. “There is a deep commitment in France, to providing the cutting edge and most efficient technology available to India, and to being part of the made in India strategy,” he said during the virtual meeting. Since acquiring the loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022, Tata Group has taken various steps to revive the carrier. Previously government-owned Air India acquired new planes more than 17 years ago. The airline’s latest order was for 111 planes, 68 from Boeing and 43 from Airbus, and the deal was worth $10.8 billion. The order was placed in 2005. On January 27, when the Tata Group completed the first year of Air India’s takeover, the airline said it was “finalizing a landmark order for new aircraft to fuel future growth.” The airline has set out a roadmap under Vihaan.AI for transformation over the next five years and has taken various steps, including committing $400 million to renovate the interiors of its entire wholesale fleet. carriers. First post: 14 Feb 2023 16:00 EAST

