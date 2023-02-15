Politics
Sweden’s far-right may give in to Erdogan’s extradition demands – EURACTIV.com
In today’s news from capitals:
There is a risk that Sweden’s far-right coalition government partner will give in to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s demands to extradite Kurdish opposition members, the opposition Social Democrat MEP tells EURACTIV Swedish Evin Incir (S&D).
She added that Erdoan is using his veto on Sweden’s NATO membership to the detriment of Europe and Turkey itself. Learn more.
///
BERLIN
German liberals may block climate plans after Berlin election fiasco. The coalition’s liberal FDP party could block green measures such as new power lines and step up efforts to build more highways to raise awareness among voters after its disastrous results in Sunday’s regional elections in Berlin. Learn more.
///
PARIS
France calls on its citizens to leave Belarus by road. French citizens in Belarus are urged to leave the country by road without delay, the Foreign Ministry announced on Monday, listing the Lithuanian, Polish and Lithuanian borders as crossing points. Learn more.
///
VIENNA
Austria will not train Ukrainians to fly Leopard 2s. Austria will not train Ukrainian soldiers in the use of Leopard 2 battle tanks, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner confirmed in a written statement to public broadcaster 1. Read more.
///
BRUSSELS
The German Scholz courts the main gas supplier in Belgium. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday morning in Zeebrugge, the site of a massive LNG terminal, to discuss energy supply. Learn more.
///
THE HAGUE
Amsterdam presents a new plan to tackle the housing crisis. Amsterdam’s city executive presented a new plan proposal on Monday to ensure affordable housing and help low- and middle-income households in the city. Learn more.
UNITED KINGDOM AND IRELAND
LONDON
A British Embassy guard who was spying for Russia filmed a secret letter to the Prime Minister. A security officer at the British Embassy in Berlin has collected highly sensitive information for more than three years, including secret government communications with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, prosecutors told a London court on Monday. Learn more.
NORDIC AND BALTIC
HELSINKI
Finnish parties focus on balancing the budget ahead of elections. Balancing the state budget and reducing debt as the national debt has reached $144 billion has become a hot topic among Finnish parties ahead of the election. Learn more.
SOUTHERN EUROPE
ROME
The Italian right wins a vote of confidence in the two most populated regions. Italy’s right-wing parties have made huge gains in regional elections held in two of Italy’s most populous regions, Lazio and Lombardy, confirming the leadership of Prime Minister Giorgia Melonis and the relentless decline of left-wing oppositions. Learn more.
///
MADRID
The Spanish Supreme Court upholds the conviction of the Catalan activists. Catalan independence activists, including leader Oriol Junqueras, are banned from holding public office until 2031 despite a government pardon for the crime of sedition in 2021, the Supreme Court has ruled following a recent reform of the Penal Code. Learn more.
///
LISBON
Portugal urged raising the reporting age for young victims of sexual abuse. Underage victims of sexual abuse crimes in Portugal should be able to report their case until the age of 30, not 22 as is currently the case. The Independent Commission for the Study of Child Sexual Abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church said Monday, urging parliament to change the law. Learn more.
VISEGRAD
WARSAW
Poland to persuade Turkey to let Sweden join NATO. Poland will use its good relations with Ankara to convince Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to finally approve Sweden’s NATO membership, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to Stockholm. Learn more.
///
PRAGUE
Czechia wants EU electricity reform to focus on security of supply and investment. Security of supply and simplification of investments for the transformation of the energy industry should be at the center of the reform of the EU electricity market, revealed the Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade. Learn more.
///
BRATISLAVA
Slovakia sees new EU funds blocked as it lacks crucial strategy. Slovakia does not meet the basic criteria for the absorption of EU funds targeting social inclusion and poverty from the new programming period, which means it will not be eligible for reimbursement, according to the Commission European Union, reports EURACTIV Slovakia. Learn more.
BALKAN NEWS
SOFIA
Bulgaria has not sanctioned the Russians since 2014. Bulgaria has not imposed sanctions against Russian citizens or companies on the EU sanctions list since they were first imposed after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, according to responses provided by the National Tax Agency in response to a Freedom of Information request filed by EURACTIV and Mediapool.bg. Learn more.
///
BUCHAREST
Romania sees an increase in foreign investment. Foreign direct investment in Romania rose to 10.7 billion in 2022 from 8 billion the previous year, central bank data showed on Monday. Learn more.
///
ZAGREB
Croatians are not convinced by the Commission’s positive inflation forecasts. Inflation in Croatia is expected to fall dramatically in Croatia this year and next, according to the latest projections from the European Commission, although Croatians themselves are still unconvinced. Learn more.
///
PRISTINE
The investigation reveals violations of the EU visa code for Kosovo citizens. According to a Kosovo 2.0 survey, citizens of Kosovo face a number of obstacles, including those violating the EU visa code, from private visa processing companies when applying for enter the Member States. Learn more.
Kosovo police are blowing up drug labs in the Serb-majority north. Kosovo police raided and seized two drug labs in three locations in the north of the country, apprehending three suspects, with Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla saying they are linked to Serbian organized crime and protagonists of the recent unrest. Learn more.
///
TIRANA
The Albanian opposition organizes a second anti-government demonstration in Tirana. Albanian opposition party supporters staged a protest outside parliament on Monday, the second protest since Saturday, disrupting a parliamentary session as they called on the prime minister to resign over allegations of corruption and mishandling of the crisis economic. Learn more.
AGENDA
- EU: The Council for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN) meets to discuss the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, etc
- The College of Commissioners meets to present the revision of CO2 emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles;
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meets with co-chairs of the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament Terry Reintke and Philippe Lamberts, co-chair of The Left Martin Schirdewan;
- Vice President Maro Efovi speaks with US Under Secretary of Energy David Turk, Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management Under Secretary Brad Crabtree in Washington; Participates in an EU-US industrial roundtable on the joint purchase of gas;
- Vice-President Vra Jourov meets European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly;
- European Parliament President Roberta Metsola receives Latvian President Egils Levits;
- European Parliament plenary session discusses CO2 emission standards for cars and vans, Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence: EU membership, etc. ; Market Stability Reserve votes for the EU Emissions Trading System, and more;
- France: Visits by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani;
- Belgium: Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold a press conference after talks on energy supply; Ukraine’s international donors meet to discuss arms supplies;
- Sweden: Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock holds a press conference;
- China: Visits of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi;
- NATO: Defense Ministers meet in Belgium;
- WHO: Digital press conference on the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey;
- AND: Security Council meeting on sea level rise;
***
|
