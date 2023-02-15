Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of Delhi test: best wishes for your 100th test and your career





New Delhi ,

Pujara meets PM Modi ahead of the Delhi test (AP/PTI)

By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian striker Cheteshwar Pujara in Delhi ahead of the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. Pujara is about to play his 100th test match when India take on Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 17. Pujara made his debut in October 2010 against Australia and amassed 7,021 runs in 99 matches, reaching 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries along the way. The prime minister took to Twitter to wish the hitter his next milestone, saying he was delighted to meet Pujara and his wife, Puja. Nice to have met Puja and you today. Best wishes for your 100th test and your career, Modi posted on his Twitter account. The Indian striker also posted a message on his Twitter account, thanking Modi for meeting him, adding that he will treasure the interaction and encouragement ahead of his 100th Test match. It was an honor to meet our Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I will treasure the interaction and encouragement ahead of my 100th test. Thank you @PMOIndia, posted Pujara on his Twitter account. Pujara will follow in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag to become the 13th Indian to reach the benchmark. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo ahead of the match, Pujara said he would focus on his work for the team, adding that he would focus on the next target after completing 100 Test matches. Yes, this will be my 100th test match, but you still have work to do for the team and you are focusing on that a bit more. It’s similar to the baton: when you reach the hundred, you start again. Sometimes you want to score a double cent. It’s not like that here – you can’t reach 200 test matches. But you move on to the next target, Pujara said. Edited by: Rounaq Sehrawat Posted on: February 14, 2023

