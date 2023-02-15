Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of Delhi test: best wishes for your 100th test and your career
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian striker Cheteshwar Pujara in Delhi ahead of the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. Pujara is set to play his 100th Test match when India take on Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 17.
New Delhi,UPDATE: February 14, 2023 10:57 PM IST
Pujara meets PM Modi ahead of the Delhi test (AP/PTI)
By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian striker Cheteshwar Pujara in Delhi ahead of the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. Pujara is about to play his 100th test match when India take on Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 17.
Pujara made his debut in October 2010 against Australia and amassed 7,021 runs in 99 matches, reaching 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries along the way.
The prime minister took to Twitter to wish the hitter his next milestone, saying he was delighted to meet Pujara and his wife, Puja.
Nice to have met Puja and you today. Best wishes for your 100th test and your career, Modi posted on his Twitter account.
The Indian striker also posted a message on his Twitter account, thanking Modi for meeting him, adding that he will treasure the interaction and encouragement ahead of his 100th Test match.
It was an honor to meet our Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I will treasure the interaction and encouragement ahead of my 100th test. Thank you @PMOIndia, posted Pujara on his Twitter account.
Pujara will follow in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag to become the 13th Indian to reach the benchmark.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo ahead of the match, Pujara said he would focus on his work for the team, adding that he would focus on the next target after completing 100 Test matches.
Yes, this will be my 100th test match, but you still have work to do for the team and you are focusing on that a bit more. It’s similar to the baton: when you reach the hundred, you start again. Sometimes you want to score a double cent. It’s not like that here – you can’t reach 200 test matches. But you move on to the next target, Pujara said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/pm-narendra-modi-meets-cheteshwar-pujara-ahead-of-delhi-test-best-wishes-for-your-100th-test-and-career-2334830-2023-02-14
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of Delhi test: best wishes for your 100th test and your career
- Chetan Sharma Reveals SHOCKING Truth From Indian Cricket Team, Says Players Take Injections To Get Fit
- King Charles supports Turkey and Syria earthquake relief efforts in London
- Major sovereign wealth fund curbs Chinese investment: report
- President Jokowi appoints Joko Agus Setyono as Regional Secretary of DKI
- UK strikes hit their highest in 30 years as inflation erodes salaries.
- Women’s tennis opens Big West with a sweep at UC Riverside, 7-0
- Sweden’s far-right may give in to Erdogan’s extradition demands – EURACTIV.com
- DAV students visit GNDU: The Tribune India
- Imran Khan makes ‘disparaging remarks’ about Saudi crown prince in Punjabi
- Firouzja: A new career in the fashion industry takes time away from failures
- Launch of Air India-Airbus deal to acquire 250 planes, Pm Modi calls it a ‘historic’ deal