Putting South Sudan’s oil and water resources to work for its people

South Sudan has long been one of the most volatile states in East Africa. But the growing external interest in its resources and the diplomatic agility of its leaders again underline how essential the country remains for regional energy and water policy.

Much of Africa has spent 2022 facing steep increases in energy and food costs due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the strengthening US dollar.

For states that have the potential to increase energy and food production like South Sudan, global shortages and price hikes could offer a opportunity. The country is repositioning itself as a destination for capital flows to boost energy and food supply.

The country’s elites see South Sudan’s energy and water potential as instruments of leverage in the region, which will likely lead to the exploitation of these resources in ways that may not benefit most citizens.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, which has ruled since 2011, aims to rekindle the high hopes that accompanied the country’s independence but disappeared when civil war broke out in 2013. peace agreement signed in 2018 still stands, despite challenges such as his slow implementation And continued fighting in Upper Nile and Jonglei regions.

Relative domestic stability and favorable winds in the global economy have fueled speculation that investment will pick up. The decision of the British firm Savannah Energy in December 2022 to buy oil fields from Malaysia’s Petronas is the latest example of growing interest in South Sudan’s resources.

Likewise, investors are eagerly awaiting the 2023 South Sudan Oil and Power Conference to see what kinds of incentives are on offer. South Sudan uses the platform to promote investments that help stabilize the national budget. Oil accounts for up to 90% of government revenue.

New investments could affirm South Sudan’s status as East Africa’s largest oil producer. The country is a member of OPEC+, a group of oil-exporting countries. He currently pumps approximately 150,000 to 170,000 barrels per day.

Regular quarrels with Khartoum excessive diversions of South Sudanese oil and transit fees still occur. But Juba skillfully manages relations with its northern neighbor. It depends on Sudan to transport its crude to world markets. Petrodollars should boost GDP growth to more than 6% in 2023.

Beyond oil, the country also has huge potential to increase production of food and renewable energy like solar, wind and hydroelectricity. It has considerable potential to use the Nile for irrigation and power generation.

Such projects could under special conditions, help address worsening regional water and electricity shortages. But projects to revive the dredging of canals or dams can also stir up tensions in a region that already has many.

Regional diplomacy

Despite their preoccupation with internal conflicts, South Sudanese elites are far from being passive regional actors. They have long viewed the country’s resource potential as an invaluable diplomatic tool.

East Africa is at a critical juncture. In addition to global pressures on food and energy prices, there are also intractable regional disputes. The most complex dossier remains that of the Nile policy, with Ethiopia completing third filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam last August.

Egypt and Sudan oppose what they see as the Ethiopian government’s unilateral construction and filling of the dam with water from the Nile. But the location of the dams makes it cheaper to export electricity to South Sudan than to transport it across the Ethiopian highlands to Addis Ababa. In this context, South Sudan’s diplomatic engagements around energy and water are highly sought after.

This gives leverage to Juba. The country has exploited regional rivalries and fluctuations in global commodity prices. We discussed in a recent article that the government’s energy diplomacy has allowed the ruling party to tighten its grip on power. It has also strengthened South Sudan’s ability to shape regional developments.

For example, since independence, President Salva Kiir has endorsed the Ethiopian dam and signaled his desire to import electricity from Ethiopia. His cabinet has repeatedly indicated its intention to ratify the Framework cooperation agreementthat Ethiopian officials see as the key to equitable and stable management of the Nile basin.

But South Sudan has, at the same time, deepened its relations with Ethiopia’s great rival, Egypt. Juba has strengthened security ties with Cairo and sought its help with infrastructure projects on the Nile and its tributaries. Such a balance is crucial to Kiir’s ability to garner support from Ethiopia, Egypt and other regional players. But its reluctance to make tough and lasting commitments leaves South Sudan’s powerful neighbors often deeply frustrated.

Ignoring South Sudan’s Development Needs

Unfortunately, diplomatic agility does little to benefit the people over whom the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement rules. For the whole of South Sudan, a trumpeted potential in water, energy and food, more than 50% of the population faces acute food insecurity and barely 1% has access to electricity. A 2022 review estimates that only 39% of the population has enough water to meet household needs.

Recent initiatives announced by government officials may well aggravate existing problems. Resumption of Jonglei Canal construction is widely seen as detrimental to regional ecosystems and local livelihoods already challenged by conflict and climate-related uncertainty. Similarly, a project in which Egypt will build a dam on an arm of the Jur River has been met with skepticism as to how it could contribute to water or food security in South Sudan.

South Sudan receives Emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund restoring some fiscal discipline while coping with food price shocks. But the idea that such programs constrain the government and encourage it to prioritize food (or energy) insecurity seems fanciful.

The record since independence in 2011 is grim: cereal production in 2021 was barely higher than in 2012, and the same proportion of the population was excluded from access to basic drinking water services as ten years ago (59%). South Sudan remains, by most estimates, the least electrified country on the planet.

Indeed, despite all the buzz around hydroelectric infrastructure or new oil investments, millions of citizens are unlikely to get even a portion of their needs met. If the past is any guide, foreign investment speculation will likely give the country’s elites the power to ignore the populace once again.

