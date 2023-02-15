Politics
UK mainstream media are calling on Richard Sharp to step down as BBC chairman
Pressure is mounting on Richard Sharp to step down as BBC chairman after some of Britain’s mainstream media warned that conflict of interest allegations against the former Goldman Sachs banker made his position untenable.
Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby and former Fleet Street editor Baroness Patience Wheatcroft are among those calling on Sharp to step down over fears he was too close to Boris Johnson when the former prime minister left him. recommended for the position.
The latest criticism follows a parliamentary report on Sunday which revealed that Sharp had made significant errors in judgment by failing to disclose his role in a personal loan for Johnson of up to 800,000.
As well as the row over Sharps’ appointment to head the public broadcaster’s board, the episode highlighted wider concerns about the UK’s public appointments system.
Sir David Normington, a former public appointments commissioner, told the BBC on Tuesday that ministers are free if they wish with very little checks and balances to appoint their political allies, friends and donors.
I think the current position is very damaging: it hurts Mr Sharp, the BBC and the government, he said. More importantly, it undermines public confidence in the appointment system.
Sharp has denied wrongdoing and refuses to resign, saying he did not facilitate or arrange Johnson’s financing.
Security for the loan was provided by Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and Johnson’s distant cousin. Sharp said he put Blyth, who had approached him with a view to helping Johnson, in touch with Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and the UK’s top civil servant, but only to make sure the due process was followed.
Dimbleby told the BBC society needed the row like it needed a hole in the head and said Sharp should fall on his sword.
The veteran presenter said while he had no doubts that Sharp was an honorable man, he should say that in the interests of the BBC, which matters to me, I don’t want this to go on and on.
Wheatcroft also told the BBC that Sharp made him [Johnson] a favor, just when he wanted the prime minister to hand him the top job, adding: It doesn’t look good, it doesn’t smell good and it doesn’t fit.
The House of Commons Media Committees report criticized Sharp for not being open about his role as an intermediary in talks about the Johnsons loan arrangement.
Candidates for the Presidency of the BBC were required to declare in their application any interest which might lead to a real or perceived conflict of interest.
Lord Chris Patten, who between 2011 and 2014 headed the BBC Trust, which previously governed the broadcaster, said on Tuesday: “Perhaps different people have a different perception of what a conflict of interest is.
Sharp said he did not make the disclosure on the grounds that Case had agreed with him that there was no conflict or potential conflict, as he had only made an introduction.
The powers to impeach Sharp ultimately belong to Rishi Sunak, who previously worked under him at Goldman Sachs. The Prime Minister said he was awaiting the outcome of an independent investigation by the Office of the Public Appointments Commissioner.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/cd9d4a20-bb51-4588-b335-9bf83e87fc2e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK mainstream media are calling on Richard Sharp to step down as BBC chairman
- Why we love Bollywood, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan romances: New Netflix series ‘The Romantics’ has the answers
- Fantasy hockey tips on Tuesday – NHL picks, matchups, more
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping voices support for Iran during meeting with Ebrahim Raisi
- Aldi cancels UK lamb pledge with mixed support from retailers
- Seven more people rescued in Turkey eight days after the earthquake | Turkey and Syria earthquake 2023
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Bollywood actor Varun Sharma interacted with LPU students
- Microsoft is preparing to eat Google’s lunch
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says earthquake is country’s deadliest disaster since founding of Turkey
- BOLLYWOOD AND BEYOND In March
- Advice: Do not allow Peninsula Tennis Club to be destroyed for pickleball