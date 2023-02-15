UK mainstream media are calling on Richard Sharp to step down as BBC chairman

Pressure is mounting on Richard Sharp to step down as BBC chairman after some of Britain’s mainstream media warned that conflict of interest allegations against the former Goldman Sachs banker made his position untenable.

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby and former Fleet Street editor Baroness Patience Wheatcroft are among those calling on Sharp to step down over fears he was too close to Boris Johnson when the former prime minister left him. recommended for the position.

The latest criticism follows a parliamentary report on Sunday which revealed that Sharp had made significant errors in judgment by failing to disclose his role in a personal loan for Johnson of up to 800,000.

As well as the row over Sharps’ appointment to head the public broadcaster’s board, the episode highlighted wider concerns about the UK’s public appointments system.

Sir David Normington, a former public appointments commissioner, told the BBC on Tuesday that ministers are free if they wish with very little checks and balances to appoint their political allies, friends and donors.

I think the current position is very damaging: it hurts Mr Sharp, the BBC and the government, he said. More importantly, it undermines public confidence in the appointment system.

Sharp has denied wrongdoing and refuses to resign, saying he did not facilitate or arrange Johnson’s financing.

Security for the loan was provided by Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and Johnson’s distant cousin. Sharp said he put Blyth, who had approached him with a view to helping Johnson, in touch with Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and the UK’s top civil servant, but only to make sure the due process was followed.

Dimbleby told the BBC society needed the row like it needed a hole in the head and said Sharp should fall on his sword.

The veteran presenter said while he had no doubts that Sharp was an honorable man, he should say that in the interests of the BBC, which matters to me, I don’t want this to go on and on.

Wheatcroft also told the BBC that Sharp made him [Johnson] a favor, just when he wanted the prime minister to hand him the top job, adding: It doesn’t look good, it doesn’t smell good and it doesn’t fit.

The House of Commons Media Committees report criticized Sharp for not being open about his role as an intermediary in talks about the Johnsons loan arrangement.

Candidates for the Presidency of the BBC were required to declare in their application any interest which might lead to a real or perceived conflict of interest.

Lord Chris Patten, who between 2011 and 2014 headed the BBC Trust, which previously governed the broadcaster, said on Tuesday: “Perhaps different people have a different perception of what a conflict of interest is.

Sharp said he did not make the disclosure on the grounds that Case had agreed with him that there was no conflict or potential conflict, as he had only made an introduction.

The powers to impeach Sharp ultimately belong to Rishi Sunak, who previously worked under him at Goldman Sachs. The Prime Minister said he was awaiting the outcome of an independent investigation by the Office of the Public Appointments Commissioner.