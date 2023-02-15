Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Bageshwar Dham to meet the so-called god Dhirendra Shastri.





An altered photo and visuals of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to a temple in Gujarat are used to falsely claim that he met Shastri at Bageshwar Dham. Context Self-proclaimed godfather Dhirendra Shastri, who his followers call Bageshwar Baba or Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has made headlines in India over the past few months for his controversial statements and claims. Several prominent politicians including Labor Minister Nitin Gadkari met with the man-god based in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. Claims about the 26-year-old TV and social media sensation meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi are now gaining a lot of traction on social media. Several videos, which combine clips of Modi paying homage at a temple and Shastri addressing crowds, are shared with the claim that the prime minister has visited the Madhya Pradesh man-god. Voiceovers from some of these videos claim that Modi has joined a league of Shastri followers, which also includes Bollywood actors. Similar videos have also been uploaded to many YouTube channels. An image of Modi bowing to Shastri was also shared by several users sharing the same claim. Actually We have found that all of the videos claiming to show Modi meeting Shastri include fragments of an old video of the Prime Minister’s visit to a temple in Gujarat, while the photo of Modi supposedly bowing to the man-god was digitally modified. After doing a reverse image search on the photo of Modi appearing to bow to Shastri, we found a video on Modi’s official YouTube account. This video showed Modi visiting spiritual leader and seeing Shivakumar Swami at Siddaganga Math in Karnataka on September 24, 2014. The outfit Modi wore in this eight-year-old video, a white kurta with an orange jacket, was the same as in the viral photo . In this video, Modi greets Shivakumar Swami, bows to him with folded hands, honors him with a shawl and is then seen seated with Shivakumar. We also found a similar image of Prime Minister Modi bowing to the Seer on his official Twitter account, posted in a tweet on January 21, 2019, where the Prime Minister expressed his condolences over the Seer’s death. This image of Modi bowing with clasped hands in front of the seer has been digitally altered to show Modi greeting Shastri. Then we discovered that the clips from the videos showing Modi entering a temple and bowing to a temple statue were from his 2022 visit to the Modheshwari Mata temple in Gujarat. We have located the original video which was broadcast live on October 9, 2022 on Modi’s YouTube channel, where he was greeted with a red and orange shawl upon his arrival by Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat. In the video, Modi bowed with clasped hands before a statue of a deity in the temple’s sanctuary. Footage from this event showed Modi in a kurta and blue jacket, paired with the red and orange shawl, which matches the outfit seen on Modi in viral videos. Obviously, segments of this video were reused in Facebook posts with a chant in the background to claim that Modi had visited Dhirendra Shastri at Bageshwar Dham, where the latter is the chief priest. Photos from his visit uploaded to Modi’s Twitter account also captured the same scenes. Additionally, we found out that Shastri uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, slamming people who falsely claim that Modi visited the man-god. In the video, Shastri said his team learned that some manipulated photos were circulating to claim that Modi had visited Shastri in Bageshwar Dham. Additionally, he asked people to remove the edited images and warned against spreading such false claims. There is also no credible news reports to support the claim that Prime Minister Modi visited Shastri in Bageshwar Dham. This was also clarified by the Twitter account of PIB Fact Check, the fact-checking arm of the government-run Press Information Office, which categorically stated that all videos showing the PM’s visit to Bageshwar Dham for meet Shastri are false. The verdict The claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bageshwar Dham of Madhya Pradesh and met the spiritual leader, god Dhirendra Shastri is false. A doctored photo and old footage of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to a temple in Gujarat are used to back up the false claim.

