Politics
Turkey’s president says his country will never forget earthquake response
Eight days after an earthquake with the force of 500 atomic bombs devastated his country, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed the global response as a show of international solidarity in these uncertain times.
Described as the biggest natural disaster in Turkish history and one of the most catastrophic in recent times, Mr Erdogan quoted 13th century poet Meviana Rumi and said: There is hope after despair and there will be many suns after dark.
As the rubble of destroyed buildings is cleared and survivors continue to be pulled out of the twisted metal and concrete, Mr Erdogan, in a pre-recorded message delivered to the World Government Summit in Dubai, thanked the search and rescue teams rescuers who had flown in to help with the recovery work. .
As a Turkish state, together with our nation, we will quickly heal the wounds caused by this disaster
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President
On the one hand, we are carrying out search and rescue and clearing operations while on the other hand, we are accelerating the installation of tents, containers and prefabricated houses.
Inshallah, we will soon begin to rebuild and recover our broken cities. As a Turkish state, together with our nation, we will quickly heal the wounds caused by this disaster.
During the process, we received messages of support and condolences from over 100 countries, including the United Arab Emirates.
Countries showed their solidarity with [Turkey] calling personally, sending rescue teams and organizing relief campaigns.
I would like to thank, once again, all the friendly and brotherly countries who are collecting aid day and night for our nation, supporting our search and rescue efforts with their teams and keeping us in their prayers.
The majority of the more than 81,000 injured earthquake survivors have been discharged from hospital, while some continue to be treated.
Search and rescue teams in the worst affected areas rescued more than 8,000 people from the rubble.
After the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the early hours of Monday, February 6, Turkey mobilized all state and national resources to the disaster area and declared a level four alarm.
In his speech at the summit, Mr Erdogan said that Turkey would rebuild itself.
This disaster has once again demonstrated the importance of international solidarity, he said.
Our world faces a multitude of challenges, including natural disasters, climate change, migration and war.
Supply chain disruptions, climate change-induced natural disasters, the Russian-Ukrainian war, the food and fuel crisis and rising global inflation all pose challenges to the global economy and to recovery initiatives. development.
In this current equation, Turkey and the Gulf countries form the central axis for the security, stability, prosperity and economic integration of our regions.
We always say that our own stability and security are inextricably linked to the stability and security of the Gulf region.
Earlier today, Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s emergencies programme, told the World Government Summit that investing in communities will become more important in the future to protect them from other potential disasters.
“I have spent the last few days in Syria and what has reinforced me is the courage I have shown in the face of the crisis,” he said.
Yes, we need innovation and building infrastructure, but those removed from buildings have been removed by their families, their sons and daughters, as have the surgeons and nurses caring for the injured in their local communities.
We must remember that emergencies begin and end in our communities.
There are only two things we need to do in a crisis: we protect communities and we provide safe and scalable clinical care.
Updated: February 14, 2023, 12:34 p.m.
|
