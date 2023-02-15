A British Embassy spy shared secret letters between Liz Truss and Boris Johnson and had a caricature of Vladimir Putin holding the head of ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Old Bailey has heard.

David Ballantyne Smith, 58, began collecting secret “life-threatening” information from the Berlin embassy where he worked as a security guard four years before his arrest in August 2021.

He was allegedly “hedging his bets” when he was accosted by a bogus Russian agent during an undercover sting, the court heard.

He shared letters between then-Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson which have been classified.

Smith’s work locker was also searched and items seized included a caricature of Russian President Putin in military attire holding the head of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

At the Old Bailey hearing, Smith (pictured in a court sketch) denied leaking secrets to Russia for money and claimed he only intended to ’embarrass and embarrass’ the embassy, ​​where he had worked since 2016.

Smith was allegedly motivated by “an extreme hatred of where he works and of the UK in general”, the court heard.

Smith was arrested by German police at his Potsdam apartment on August 10, a day after ‘Irina’ approached him at a bus stop

Photographs taken from his apartment included a large flag of the Russian Federation, various Russian books, a Soviet military hat, a Communist Lada toy car and a life-size stuffed Russian Rottweiler dog wearing a military hat.

The caption in German read: “Russia, please release us once again.”

He was trapped in an undercover operation involving the deployment of two fake Russian agents after he sent a letter in November 2020 to a member of the military staff at the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

The first undercover actor claimed to be a “passing through” Russian informant called “Dmitry” whom Smith escorted to the British Embassy on August 5, 2021.

Then he was captured on CCTV in his security booth filming previous footage of Dmitry wearing a flat cap and glasses.

On August 9, Smith was accosted on the street by a second actor ‘Irina’, who told him she was a Russian intelligence officer.

How did the MI5 sting operation unfold that exposed Smith as a spy? December 5, 2018 David Smith puts sensitive information from the British Embassy in Berlin on a USB stick. Dozens of sensitive images are then found on an SD card at his home in 2020. January 1, 2020 Smith’s bank balance declined steadily until November 25. His finances improved after a payment was made to him in February 2021. May 14, 2020 Smith wrote a letter to Colonel Sivov, a military and defense attaché at the Russian Embassy. He offered sensitive information and asked to remain anonymous. November 20, 2020 Smith sent a letter to Major General Chukho containing highly sensitive information about embassy personnel. This triggered planning for the undercover operation. January 2021 Smith made significantly fewer debit transactions. From February to early May, he did not withdraw any money. This indicated to MI5 investigators that he may have another source of money. August 9, 2021 An undercover MI5 agent posing as a Russian intelligence officer called “Irina” approached Smith at a bus stop and spoke about the British Embassy. August 10, 2021 Smith was arrested by German officers at his home in Potsdam. Secret and sensitive embassy videos, documents and photos were found at his home. Officers also found eight 100 notes.

In a secret recording, Smith appeared cautious about engaging with her, saying he needed to talk to “someone” first.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said: ‘Irina was deployed to act as a GRU officer and to see if anyone, Dmitry, was providing information to the UK that could be detrimental to Russia.’

‘He [Smith] is someone who has been involved for some time with the Russian authorities.

“The prosecution alleges that he was aware of the Dmitry incident and knows of the potential significance of the Dmitry incident because he took the tapes with a view to transmitting this material.

“So when presented with someone who claims to be from the Russian authorities and inquires about it, the prosecution’s position is that the defendant was blocking his engagement to Irina, trying to figure it out as quickly as he could think about it which was especially since it was a genuine Russian representative he could trust to provide the information, even though Irina was clearly not the “someone” he was dealing with. defendant usually pledged.

The other possibility was that he had been “scolded”, she said.

Ms Morgan continued: ‘The defendant will claim he knew all along that Irina was MI5 and further claims he told her that on the tape.

But she said there were ‘no words’ to that effect on the audio played in court.

She said: ‘The defendant was clearly hedging his bets on whether or not he could trust him.

“He’s a man who was clearly trying to get Irina out.

“The key line is that he told Irina he should check with ‘somebody'”.

Ms Morgan added that when Irina showed him a picture of Dmitry, he didn’t react at all.

Smith declined to be questioned after German officers arrested him at 2:10 p.m. on August 10, 2021 in Potsdam, Germany.

On the shelves were various books about young Russian snipers and soldiers who fought between Nazis and Soviets.

Items seized from his address included travel documents and blank embassy letterhead.

David Ballantyne Smith, 58 (pictured), was unmasked as a spy and faces 14 years in prison. He was caught betraying his country by an undercover MI5 actor posing as a Russian agent called “Irina”.

The prosecution said Smith’s deliberate engagement with Russian authorities by providing them with confidential and sensitive information demonstrates an intent to harm British interests.

Smith, from Scotland, was extradited on April 6 last year and arrested on arrival at Heathrow Airport for breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

In November last year, he pleaded guilty to eight counts under the Official Secrets Act of committing an act harmful to the security or interests of the state.

The prosecution alleges that Smith held strong anti-British views and was pro-Russian and pro-Putin.

A review of his finances suggests he was receiving unrecorded funds, including 800 euros in cash discovered at his home in Potsdam.

The prosecution argued that the aggravating features of Smith’s offense are the prolific nature of his activities taking place over a three-year period and the acquisition of large amounts of sensitive material.

In addition, prosecutors cite the highly sensitive nature of the material, which the defendant must have realized was endangering the lives of others, and the fact that the defendant made contact with the Russian state.

The offense also occurred in the context of the defendant’s pre-existing anti-British views, at a time when he remained employed by British authorities and was receiving financial gain.

Smith, of Paisley, Scotland, admitted to eight breaches of the Official Secrets Acts 1911 and 1920, committed between May 2020 and August 2021.

The charges indicate that he committed an act detrimental to the security or interests of the state and that the information he shared was intended to be or could be useful to an enemy, namely the Russian state.

He faces up to 14 years in prison.

The guard denied a ninth similar offence, alleging he leaked information about repairs to the embassy building on August 6, 2021 and the charge should be put on file.

Judge Mark Wall will sentence Smith after a week-long hearing in Newton to determine the motivation for the crimes on Friday.

The hearing continues with Smith due to testify later in the day.