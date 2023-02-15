Historic agreement between Air India and Airbus illustrates deepening relations between India and France (PM Narendra Modi)





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled Air India’s deal with Airbus for the acquisition of 250 aircraft, describing it as a landmark deal that showcases deepening Indo-French relations and the success of the air transport sector. Indian civil aviation. Over the next 15 years, India will need more than 2,000 aircraft. Today’s historic announcement will play a role in meeting increased demand, the prime minister said during a videoconference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday. The new partnership between Air India and Airbus was announced at the conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with French President Emmanuel Macron via video conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday | Photo credit: PTI

The Tata group has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Airbus to acquire 250 aircraft, including the 40-seat A350 jumbo jet, which will be used to fly very long distances. Along with this, an order for 210 narrow-body Airbus A320 Neos has been placed, said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons. This achievement shows that Airbus and all its French partners are fully dedicated to developing new areas of cooperation with India, Macron said during the videoconference. Related stories Air India signs biggest aircraft contract ever with Airbus and Boeing Air India, owned by Tata Sons, will buy 470 planes British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also hailed the landmark deal struck between Airbus and Rolls-Royce to supply new planes to Air India, which is worth billions of pounds in the UK, according to a press release issued by the top-ranking British Commission in New Delhi. The A350 planes are powered exclusively by Rolls-Royce XWB engines, which are assembled and tested in Derby, the statement said. The deal with Airbus is expected to cost the airline $100 billion. It is part of a huge order from Air India for 500 planes, which is also expected to include an order for 220 planes from Boeing. In addition, Air India has signed agreements with original equipment manufacturers of engines for these aircraft. Chandrasekaran said Air India’s relationship with Airbus was important. One of our ambitions for this country is to integrate commercial aircraft manufacturing there in the future. We have teams aligned on both sides, and we see this as an important moment for Air India, the aviation sector and the manufacturing sector in India. It is a historic moment for Airbus to help script the revival of Air India, said Guillaume Faury, chief executive of Airbus. Boeing order

Regarding the order placed with Boeing, President Joe Biden, in a statement released by the White House, called it a historic agreement. This purchase will support more than one million American jobs in 44 states, and many won’t need a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership, Sources said that call after call between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, and regulatory approvals from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the letter of intent was signed. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to further deepening our partnership as we continue to face common global challenges in creating a safer and more prosperous future for all of our citizens, Biden added. SHARE Copy link

