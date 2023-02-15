Rising death toll makes earthquake the worst in Turkey’s modern history

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week’s earthquake, making it the deadliest disaster since the founding of the country 100 years ago.

While the death toll is almost certain to rise even further, many of the tens of thousands of homeless survivors were still struggling to meet their basic needs, such as finding shelter from the freezing cold.

Confirmed deaths in Turkey have surpassed those recorded during the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939 which killed an estimated 33,000 people.

Erdogan said 105,505 people were injured as a result of the February 6 quake centered around Kahramanmaras and its aftershocks. Nearly 3,700 deaths have been confirmed in neighboring Syria, bringing the combined toll in the two countries to more than 39,000.

Turkey’s president, who called the quake the disaster of the century, said more than 13,000 people were still being treated in hospital.

Speaking in Ankara following a five-hour Cabinet meeting held at the headquarters of disaster management agency AFAD, Erdogan said 47,000 buildings, which contained 211,000 residences, had been destroyed or were so badly damaged that they had to be demolished.

We will continue our work until we get our last citizen out of the destroyed buildings, Erdogan said of ongoing rescue efforts.

Aid agencies and governments are stepping up their efforts to help the devastated regions of Turkey and Syria.

The situation was particularly dire in Syria, where a 12-year civil war has complicated relief efforts and meant days of wrangling over how to even get aid into the country, let alone distribute it. Some people said they had received nothing. In Turkey, meanwhile, families have crammed into train carriages.

The Syrian Ministry of Health announced a final tally of 1,414 dead and 1,357 injured in areas under government control.

On Tuesday, the United Nations appealed for $397 million to provide desperately needed life-saving relief to nearly 5 million Syrians for three months. It happened a day later the world body announced a deal with Damascus to funnel UN aid through two more border crossings from Turkey to rebel-held areas in northwest Syria, but needs remained huge.

Ahmed Ismail Suleiman has set up a blanket shelter in front of his damaged home in the town of Jinderis, one of the worst affected communities in northwestern Syria. He was afraid to relocate his family to a house that might not be structurally sound, so 18 people slept outside in the makeshift tent.

We’re sitting but we can’t sleep lying here, he said. We are waiting for a real tent.

Mahmoud Haffar, head of the city council, said residents had been able to pitch around 2,500 tents so far, but some 1,500 families still remain homeless as nighttime temperatures drop to around minus 4 degrees Celsius (26 degrees Fahrenheit ).

We always hear the question of when help will arrive, Haffar said.

Although tents are scarce, one woman said the town has a surplus of donated bread and water.

In the southwest, in government-held Latakia, Raeefa Breemo said only those crowding into shelters appeared to be getting help.

We need to eat, we need to drink, we need to survive. Our jobs, our lives, it all came to a halt, Breemo said.

Relief teams and medics have offered help for generators and food around the world, but the needs remain immense after the 7.8 magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks knocked down or damaged tens of thousands of buildings, destroyed roads and closed airports for a while. The earthquake affected 10 provinces of Turkey which are home to some 13.5 million people, as well as a large area of ​​northwestern Syria which is home to millions.

Much of the quake-hit region’s water supply system was not working, and Turkey’s health minister said samples from dozens of points in the system showed the water was not safe to drink .

In the Turkish port city of Iskenderun, displaced families have been sheltering in wagons since last week.

While many have left in recent days for nearby camps or other parts of Turkey, dozens of people were still living on trains on Tuesday.

The wagons have become our home, Nida Karahan, 50, told Anadolu Agency.

As a first Saudi aid plane, carrying 35 tons of food, landed in Syrian government-held Aleppo on Tuesday, getting aid to the country’s rebel-held Idlib has been particularly complicated. .

Until Monday’s agreement between the UN and President Bashar Assad’s Syrian government, the global body was only allowed to deliver aid to the region through one border crossing with Turkey or via the government territory.

The recently opened crossing points at Bab al-Salam and Al Rae are to operate for an initial period of three months. Russia has bristled with suggestions that the opening of the crossings could be made permanent, and its foreign ministry has accused the West of trying to deliver aid exclusively to areas not controlled by the Russians. Syrian government.

Major aid organizations welcomed the development, but warned that logistical problems remained, even though the first UN aid convoy with 11 trucks entered northwestern Syria via Bab al-Salam on Tuesday.

This is a constant back and forth in the negotiations, said World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier. Each party must agree to receive convoys.

The death toll in both countries is almost certain to rise as search teams uncover more bodies and the window to find survivors closes.

However, more than 200 hours after the earthquake, teacher Emine Akgul was pulled from a building in Antakya by a mining search and rescue team, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.

In Adiyaman province, rescuers reached 18-year-old Muhammed Cafer Cetin and medics gave him an IV with fluids before attempting a dangerous extraction from a building that further collapsed while rescuers worked . Doctors put a neck brace on him and he was carried on a stretcher with an oxygen mask, Turkish television showed.

Many in Turkey blamed faulty construction for the vast devastation, and authorities continued targeting entrepreneurs allegedly linked to buildings that have collapsed. Turkey has introduced building codes that meet seismic standards, but experts say the codes are rarely enforced.

Erdogan announced on Tuesday that the government plans to start building 30,000 homes in March.

Our goal is to complete the construction of high-quality and safe buildings within a year to meet housing needs throughout the earthquake zone, he said.

In a temporary shelter at a sports center in Afrin, northwestern Syria, 190 families slept on the floor of a basketball court, lying on mats typically used for training. Families have tried to create a semblance of privacy by hanging blankets on columns or sports bars.

Sabah el Khodr said she and her two children had been sick for nine days. The children were wrapped in blankets and slept on the floor in the yard.

Local officials said the shelter is temporary until new tents are secured.

