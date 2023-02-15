Indian officials search BBC offices after Modi documentary

NEW DELHI — Indian tax authorities raided BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, weeks after a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aired in the UK, the broadcaster said.

Rights groups and opposition politicians denounced the decision by India’s income tax department as an attempt to intimidate the media.

Britain’s state-funded national broadcaster said it was cooperating fully with the authorities and hoped ‘this situation will be resolved as soon as possible’. Late in the evening, the BBC said officials were still in both offices.

Many staff have now left the building, but some have been asked to stay and continue to cooperate with ongoing investigations, he said, adding: Our production and journalism are continuing as normal.

Indian tax authorities declined to comment.

The tax department was reviewing documents related to the business operations of the BBC and its Indian branch, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, citing unidentified sources.

The Editors Guild of India has denounced the move, saying it continues a trend of using government agencies to intimidate and harass news organizations that criticize government policies or the ruling establishment.

Aakar Patel, chairman of the board of Amnesty International Indias, said the raids were a blatant affront to freedom of expression.

Indian authorities are clearly trying to harass and intimidate the BBC for its critical coverage of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party,” Patel said.

The investigation is undemocratic and reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is afraid of criticism, tweeted KC Venugopal, general secretary of the opposition Congress party. We condemn these bullying tactics in the strongest terms.

Gaurav Bhatia, spokesman for Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata party, said the BBC should have nothing to fear if it abides by Indian laws. But he added that the broadcaster’s history is tainted and full of hatred for India and called it corrupt, without giving details.

The documentary, India: The Modi Question, aired in the UK last month, examining the prime minister’s role in the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the western state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister at the ‘era. More than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.

Modi has denied allegations that authorities under his leadership authorized and even encouraged bloodshed, and the Supreme Court said it found no evidence to prosecute him. Last year, the court dismissed a petition filed by a Muslim victim challenging Modis’ exoneration.

The second part of the two-part documentary examined the track record of the Narendra Modis government following his re-election in 2019, according to the BBC website.

The program prompted an immediate response from the Indian government, which invoked emergency powers under its information technology laws to prevent its broadcast in the country. Local authorities rushed to halt screenings held at Indian universities, and social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube complied with government demands to remove links to the documentary.

Critics and political opponents denounced the ban as an attack on press freedom. The BBC said at the time that the documentary had been rigorously researched and involved a wide range of voices and opinions.

We offered the Indian government the right to respond to questions raised in the series which it declined to answer, its statement said.

The Indian Foreign Ministry called the documentary a propaganda piece designed to promote a particularly discredited narrative that lacked objectivity.

Many lawmakers from Modi’s party criticized it as an attack on the country’s sovereignty. Last week, right-wing Hindu nationalists petitioned the Supreme Court for a complete ban on the BBC. The court rejected their plea, calling it absolutely baseless.

Human Rights Watch said the documentary’s ban reflects a broader crackdown on minorities under the Modi government, which the rights group said has frequently invoked draconian laws to muzzle critics. In recent years, India’s Muslim minority has been the target of violence from Hindu nationalists emboldened by a prime minister who has said little about the attacks since his first election in 2014.

Press freedom in India has steadily declined in recent years. The country fell eight places, to 150th place out of 180 countries, in the 2022 Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders. Media watchdog groups accuse the Modi government of silencing critics on social media under a sweeping internet law that puts digital platforms such as Twitter and Facebook under direct government scrutiny.

Some media critical of the government have been subject to tax raids.

Authorities searched the offices of left-leaning website NewsClick and independent media portal Newslaundry on the same day in 2021. Tax authorities also accused newspaper Dainik Bhaskar of tax evasion in 2021 after it published reports of funeral pyres mass and floating corpses that challenged the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2017, the government’s Bureau of Investigation said it was investigating cases of default when it raided the offices of New Delhi television, known for its liberal orientation.

Associated Press reporters Sheikh Saaliq and Piyush Nagpal contributed.