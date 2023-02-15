British Embassy guard who spied for Russia tells London court he’s ‘ashamed’





Ex-guard says he ‘just wanted to embarrass the embassy’

Said to have filmed secret documents after ‘seven pints of beer’ LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) – A security officer at the British Embassy in Berlin, who collected highly sensitive information and passed some of it on to the Russian state, told a London court on Tuesday that he was “disgusted with myself and ashamed of what I have”. have done”. David Ballantyne Smith, 58, said he started collecting confidential information during an argument with colleagues and while he was suffering from depression “to give the embassy a little slap in the face”. “I can only apologize for the distress I have caused anyone,” he told London’s Old Bailey. “I didn’t mean to hurt anyone in any way. I just had a small grievance and just wanted to embarrass the embassy.” Smith pleaded guilty in November to eight offenses under the Official Secrets Act, including a charge related to passing information to Major General Sergey Chukhrov, the Russian military attache in Berlin, in November 2020. The other seven charges relate to gathering information that could be useful to Russia, four of which relate to an MI5 officer posing as “Dmitry”, a Russian national who was believed to be providing assistance to Britain. The court heard on Monday that Smith had collected highly sensitive information for more than three years, including “secret” government communications with Prime Minister Boris Johnson from two ministers and other sensitive documents. Smith said on Tuesday he filmed the documents after drinking “seven pints of beer”, adding: “It seemed like a good idea at the time.” But he said he did not pass the documents on to anyone because ‘it would knowingly damage the UK’. His letter to Chukrov, which contained “highly sensitive information about the British Embassy and those who worked there”, sparked a joint investigation between British and German authorities, prosecutor Alison Morgan said on Monday. Smith was arrested in August 2021, the day after she met “Irina”, an MI5 officer posing as a member of Russian military intelligence, who told her she needed help because someone one had passed information to Britain that “could be detrimental to Russia”. Asked when he suspected ‘Irina’ of working for British intelligence, Smith said on Tuesday: ‘As soon as she opened her mouth I knew she was British because she m spoke with a fluent English accent.” He added that he continued to talk to her after she said she worked for Russian intelligence because he was “playing with her”. Prosecution claim Smith told colleagues of his ‘strong anti-British views’, as well as his support for President Putin, indicating he had a ‘clear intention to harm the UK’ by collecting sensitive information. Smith denied he was anti-UK or pro-Putin, adding: ‘My thoughts on Mr Putin are neither here nor there. He also said he served in Britain’s Royal Air Force for 12 years. However, Morgan said Smith collected sensitive information knowing it would be very detrimental to the interests of the country (and) the people you were willing to sell out by handing over their IDs. Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Christina Fincher Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

