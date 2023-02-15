Chinese President Xi greets Iranian president amid tensions with US

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to China over the next three days, state media reported on Tuesday, amid growing tensions with the United States.

Prior to his visit, Raisi wrote an op-ed in China’s state-controlled newspaper People’s Daily in which he said that the two countries believe that unilateralism and “violent” measures such as the imposition of “unjust” sanctions are the main causes of crises and insecurity in the world.

In the editorial, Raisi described China as an “old friend” and said Iran’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties would not be affected by regional and international situations.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iranian companies it accused of playing an essential role in the production, sale and shipment of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in Asia.

The move came as efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians continue anti-government protests.

Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated over several issues, including trade, Xinjiang, Taiwan, the South China Sea and Hong Kong. The United States said on Monday it still does not know the origin or purpose of three aerial objects its military shot down over the weekend, as Washington and Beijing traded accusations over high-altitude balloons .

China and Iran have signed 20 cooperation documents, including in the fields of tourism, international trade, exports, communication and information technology, environment, agriculture, health, cultural heritage and sports, Iranian state television reported on Tuesday.

Xi and Raisi pledged to forge a stronger alliance when they last met in person on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September.