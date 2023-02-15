Politics
New Northern Ireland Protocol deal could allow Boris Johnson to return, Brexiteers warn
Rishi Sunak is set to agree a Brexit compromise on Northern Ireland this month, but a likely compromise on the role of EU judges is likely to provoke a conservative backlash that could be joined by Boris Johnson, sources said.
I understands that it is plausible that the Prime Minister could reach an agreement with the EU on the controversial Northern Ireland protocol in the next fortnight.
Downing Street and the Foreign Office declined to be briefed on details of the progress of the negotiations, but a government spokeswoman acknowledged the talks had moved beyond finding solutions and into a more intensive phase.
Intensive discussions between the UK and EU technical teams are ongoing, with further discussion of potential solutions across the board, she said.
Two government sources denied a report The temperature that an agreement has already been reached at the official level and awaits the signature of Mr Sunaks.
Irish European Affairs Minister Peter Burke said the talks were currently at a very, very confidential stage, but acknowledged that a deal could be reached by the end of the month.
I hope that in terms of how you operate the [Northern Ireland] The protocol, how its operability lands, can be ironed out over the next two weeks, he told Channel 4 News.
Mr Sunak is expected to get more involved as talks enter their final stages with growing pressure for a deal ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement this year.
He is likely to have to compromise on the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) as the final arbiter over EU law in Northern Ireland to secure a deal on the line, as Brussels officials have insisted these weeks that their position had not changed. on the issue despite growing momentum towards an agreement.
Any deal will likely mean the end of physical customs checks on goods bound for the UK mainland only for Northern Ireland under some version of the government’s green and red lanes, the latter for goods bound for the Republic of Ireland and the EU.
But it is also expected to confirm the ECJ’s continued role in deciding disputes over EU law that is followed in Northern Ireland under the protocol.
THE Telegraph reported that the UK will insist that the vast majority of legal clashes in Northern Ireland will not involve the ECJ and will highlight the strengthened position of provincial judges.
However, any continued role for the European Court risks triggering a backlash from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which boycotts power-sharing political institutions in Northern Ireland, and the Tory Brexiteers of the European Research Group ( ERG).
Following the latest reports of an impending deal, an ERG source said I that Mr Sunaks’ predecessor in No 10, Mr Johnson, could make a comeback to oppose any compromise.
The purpose of the latest leak from #10 is a bit of a mystery, the source said.
Do they fly a balloon to see how fast it is shot down?
From a party leadership perspective, it’s crazy, they have Boris sniffing around wanting to make a comeback and they hand him a loaded gun, lots of ammo and balloons galore to ignite.
It came after David Campbell Bannerman, a former Tory MEP who chairs the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) group which is seen as a vehicle for a potential return of Mr Johnson as party leader, said that a bad deal could lead to ministerial resignations, Sunak losing the ERG and voting with him.
He also said it would give the prospect of a return for Boris later this year a huge boost if Mr Johnson revives plans to unilaterally tear up the protocol, which Mr Sunak has suspended.
The ERG source meanwhile was skeptical of reports that Oliver Lewis, who was deputy to Mr Johnsons Brexit negotiator Lord Frost and an ally of Dominic Cummings in the Vote Leave campaign, could be recruited to sell any deal to the ERG.
Rather, the group of arch-Brexiteers is likely to reconvene its so-called Star Chamber of legal experts to review any deal line by line and make a final judgment on its contents.
If it’s a good deal, it will sell, as we will read, the source said.
If it is sold by Oli, we will read it very carefully.
It came as a Cabinet minister conceded Brexit and the ensuing political unrest under the Tories dealt a blow to efforts to attract investment to the UK.
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride acknowledged on Tuesday that creating friction between Britain and the European Union will have had an impact.
I think if you have a situation where you create friction between you and your major trading partners, I think you have to accept that it will have an impact.
Mr Stride, who voted to Remain in the 2016 referendum, acknowledged that it takes a while to take advantage of Brexit’s business opportunities, but added: They are coming, you can see them coming.
We’ve moved on now and I accept that and I can’t say now that there aren’t major opportunities, what we need to do now is go out and capitalize on them and that’s is what we were determined to do.
This story has been updated.
