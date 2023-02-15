A federal pepper Bureau of Investigation ( FBI ) has a webpage called The China Threat. It is often updated with links to news about the bureaus’ efforts to counter it. The top of the list is the FBI s investigation into a Chinese balloon shot down by a US fighter jet off South Carolina on February 4. But if you look closely, there are many other surprising areas of Chinese subterfuge and surveillance. Among the most surprising is China’s pursuit of fugitives beyond its borders. The scale of activity globally is now staggering, involving many thousands of suspected disbelievers and increasingly straining relations with the West.

Police forces around the world are trying to enlist the help of their counterparts in other countries to catch people on the run. But China often circumvents the formalities. Last October, Christopher Wray, the FBI s director, accused China of interfering with our independent judiciary, violating both our sovereignty and standards of police conduct to carry out lawless intimidation campaigns here in our backyard. Since 2020 the FBI accused 16 people, mostly Chinese citizens, of participating in such activity. The Chinese government was seen using blackmail, threats of violence, harassment and kidnapping. They actually hired criminal organizations in the United States, offering them bounties in hopes of successfully bringing targets back to China, Mr Wray said last year.

Many of the cases where the FBI and other Western law enforcement agencies are concerned about involving a technique that China calls quanfan, or persuade to return. It’s a euphemism for measures ranging from pressuring relatives in China to deploying morons to threaten suspects in the countries where they live.

Since Xi Jinping took over as China’s leader in 2012, the use of quanfan flew. There are two main reasons for this. The first is Mr. Xi’s war on corruption. This prompted Chinese police to turn their attention overseas as thousands of corrupt officials fled overseas. The second reason is opportunism. Intimidating suspects into flying home can be much easier than calling in police from other countries to help them. Western governments are increasingly alarmed by what they see as an attack on sovereignty and an abuse of peoples’ rights that quanfan often involves.

Launched by China in 2014, Operation Fox Hunt is a global effort to repatriate people it describes as corrupt officials (the FBI says many are also wanted for political reasons). It was expanded in 2015, as Operation Sky Net, to also cover those involved in financial crime. Sky Net has secured the capture of more than 10,000 people, according to official reports. Not all were abroad at the time. Official data is spotty, but a report from Xinhua, a government news agency, gave a breakdown for 2018. It was a typical year, with 1,335 people entered under Sky Net. Of these, more than 29% were apprehended at the border or inside China (some fugitives return to China under new identities). Xinhua figures showed that among those targeted overseas, quanfan techniques were used in more than half of the cases.

In several Western countries, concern has grown following a report released last year by Safeguard Defenders, a Spain-based human rights group, that Chinese police have installed many service stations abroad. Chinese officials say they are staffed with volunteers from ethnic Chinese communities. Their stated role is to help Chinese expats speak to the police in China about bureaucratic matters such as renewing their Chinese driver’s licenses. But some of them were involved in quanfan operations, says Safeguard Defenders (China dismissed those reports as malicious hype). The Dutch and Irish governments have ordered the closure of offices with alleged links to Chinese police in their countries. In November Mr. Wray said he was very concerned about the stations. One in New York was raided by the FBI.

In 2020 the FBI filed its first lawsuit against people in America for crimes related to Operation Fox Hunt. Indictments against them and others who have since been arrested for similar offenses accuse China of secretly sending government agents to America to carry out Fox Hunt operations. If proven, the charges suggest that these agents enjoy using a variety of surrogates to do the dirty work of spying on, harassing and threatening fugitives. People recruited to help may include private investigators, relatives and friends of the target, as well as Chinese expats who want to show loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.

Fishing for fraudsters

Over the past two years, China has used quanfan against a new breed of Chinese criminals overseas: crooks who use the phone or the Internet to defraud people in China. The numbers targeted are far larger than those in the sights of China’s anti-corruption police, and the methods used to ensure their return are more overtly brutal.

Between April 2021 and July last year, around 230,000 people suspected of transnational cybersecurity and telecommunications crimes were educated and persuaded to return to China, according to state media. In the first nine months of 2021 quanfan secured the return of 54,000 people from northern Myanmar alone, a notorious cybercrime and telecommunications hotspot.

Police in several parts of China have openly threatened to take draconian action against family members of those staying or returning from blacklisted overseas areas who do not cooperate with investigations. In July, authorities in Wenchang, a city on the island province of Hainan, said the children of the suspects would not be allowed to attend any schools in the main urban area of ​​Wenchang. Suspect spouses, parents and children would be denied Medicare benefits for major medical treatments. None of their direct relatives would be allowed to work for the state. In many places, authorities spray-painted the homes of relatives of suspects with words such as family of fraudsters.

In Donghai county on China’s east coast, local police have offered leniency to suspects returning in the coming days from countries known as scam bases. They list Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. After March 1, anyone returning from these countries will be severely punished. Sanctions will include canceling household registration, which can render a person stateless, freezing bank accounts and banning their children if they are still in China from attending expensive schools. Those who have simply violated the immigration laws in one of these countries will also be affected. Donghai police apparently assume that simply being present in the specified countries without the correct papers is proof of involvement in transnational crime.

Unlike America, most of these countries (plus Indonesia, which is singled out by some Chinese governments as another scam hotspot) have close ties to China, including its police forces. But China is clearly not just waiting for them to shut down the scammers’ operations themselves. Online and telephone fraud causes enormous public resentment in China, probably more on a day-to-day basis than corruption. So local governments, pushed by Beijing, are vying to show their toughness with sweeping sanctions against suspicious families at home.

Even in China, murmurs of discontent quanfan methods occasionally surface. Comments have been circulating online calling for the punishment of guilty relatives by association. Some Chinese jurists have questioned how the police make clemency offers to those who return: how can they anticipate what the courts will decide? Why should I quanfan Are the targets treated differently than those who surrender to Chinese police without having fled overseas? In a 2021 article, two scholars from Jilin University warned that pressure on police to successfully repatriate fugitives could easily lead to the use of inappropriate methods, including threatening and terrorizing suspects and pressuring their relatives. Such behavior, they wrote, has affected China’s rule of law image abroad.

However, China is unlikely to try a different approach. There are no others available that achieve such results. Growing Western distrust of China is clouding the prospects for better cooperation with Western judicial authorities. As a senior US law enforcement official put it in 2020, Chinese fox hunters are becoming the hunt.