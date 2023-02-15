Chinese President Xi voices support for Iran amid Western pressure





In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian presidential office, President Ebrahim Raisi, left, shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during an official welcoming ceremony in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP) PA In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi, left, arrives at an official welcoming ceremony by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. (Office of the Iranian presidency via PA) PA In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi exits his plane as he arrives at Beijing Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP) PA In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi gets into his car upon arrival at Beijing Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP) PA In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi waves as he arrives at Beijing airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Office of the Iranian Presidency via AP) PA BEIJING (AP) Chinese leader Xi Jinping voiced support for Iran during a visit by its president on Tuesday as Tehran tries to expand ties with Beijing and Moscow to offset Western sanctions on its nuclear development. Advertisement The article continues below this ad The official Chinese account of Xi’s meeting with Ebrahim Raisi gave no indication whether they discussed Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Tehran has supplied military drones to the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but claims they were delivered before the war started. Xi has expressed support for the Raisis government in the language Beijing uses to criticize Washington’s dominance in global affairs. China and Iran present themselves, alongside Moscow, as counterweights to American power. China supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty and resisting unilateralism and intimidation, Xi said in a statement broadcast by Chinese state television on its website. Advertisement The article continues below this ad Xi and Raisi witnessed the signing of 20 cooperation agreements including trade and tourism, the Chinese government said. These are in addition to a 25-year strategic agreement signed in 2021 to cooperate in the development of oil, industry and other fields. China is one of the biggest buyers of Iranian oil and a source of investment. Iran has struggled for years under trade and financial sanctions imposed by Washington and other Western governments over what they say are Tehran’s efforts to develop nuclear weapons, a charge the Iranian government denies. The US government cut off Iranians’ access to the network that connects global banks in 2018. US State Department spokesman Ned Price urged China to influence Iran and reduce potential threats in the region, saying it would be in our both interests. Advertisement The article continues below this ad The PRC has a role to play in signaling very clearly to Iran that its destabilizing activities, its tightrope strategy will not be rewarded, that it will not be tolerated. It’s not something the international community is willing to sit back and watch, Price told reporters in Washington on Tuesday, referring to China by its official name, the People’s Republic of China. Xi said Beijing opposes external forces that interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and undermine Iran’s security and stability, according to the government statement. He said Xi promised to work together on issues involving everyone’s core interests, but gave no details. The Raisis government did not immediately release details of the meeting, but the president called the two governments “friends in trouble” in a comment published by the ruling Communist Party newspaper Peoples Daily on Monday. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, asked if Beijing fears a rapprochement with Iran will complicate US-China relations, said their friendly relations help promote peace and stability in the Middle East. Advertisement The article continues below this ad Our relations do not target any third party, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. AP diplomacy writer Matt Lee in Washington, DC, contributed.

