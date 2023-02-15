Politics
The housing tax will increase at the maximum rate, the actual terms of payment drop
Almost three-quarters of authorities in England are expected to raise council tax by the maximum 5% allowance this year, according to new data.
County Council Network figures show that 74% of councils that have confirmed their plans will increase their bills by almost 5% for the next financial year, 2023/24.
Councils are allowed to raise bills by 4.99%, including 2.99% for council tax and 1.99% for social care. Overall, 84 of the 113 councils that have shared their plans so far say they will use those numbers.
This means the average Band D household will see their overall bill rise by £99 over the year.
Councilor Sam Corcoran, vice-chairman of the County Councils Network, has called on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to provide ‘extra help’ in next month’s budget.
“We all recognize that the cost of living crisis is impacting every household in the country and disproportionately on low incomes, but we have no choice but to propose another tax increase. next year, with many local authorities reluctantly opting for maximum increases,” he said. said.
With inflation at 10.5%, the costs of vital services have risen dramatically.
No council wants to raise council tax, but our research shows most have little choice as they set their budgets under the toughest circumstances in decades.
Read it: https://t.co/L823BvzMIO pic.twitter.com/JdrdEhnNKm
— County Councils Network (@CCNOffice) February 14, 2023
Remuneration in real terms falls in the face of inflation
Compensation in real terms fell 3.1% in the year ending this winter, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.
The latest labor market overview data shows that when adjusted for inflation, total and regular wage growth fell on the year from October to December 2022.
The decline was 3.1% for total salary, which includes bonuses, and 2.5% for regular salary, which excludes bonuses.
The ONS said it ‘remains among the steepest declines in growth since comparable records began in 2001’.
The Liberal Democrats called on the government to “implement a real windfall tax and reverse the April energy bill hike”.
Sarah Olney, spokesperson for Lib Dem Treasury, said: ‘This Conservative government has hammered families with soaring mortgages, soaring energy bills and huge unfair tax hikes.
“Hard workers are seeing their wages cut because of the incompetence of Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt.”
The same figures from the ONS show nearly 850,000 working days were lost due to strikes in December, the highest number since November 2011.
Jonathan Dimbleby calls on BBC chairman Richard Sharp to ‘fall on his sword’ over Boris Johnson loan reports
Veteran broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby said BBC chairman Richard Sharp should “honourably […] fall on his sword’ following revelations that he advised then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his finances upon his appointment to the post.
Speaking to Newsnight on Monday, Dimbleby said the BBC ‘needs it like it needs a hole in its head’ and called on Sharp to ‘stay away’.
Over the weekend, a committee of MPs ruled that Sharp had made “significant errors of judgement” over his role in facilitating a loan to Johnson.
In their report, they called on him to “consider the potential damage to trust” in society caused by the case.
In January The Sunday Times reported that Sharp helped Johnson secure an £800,000 loan weeks before he was announced as BBC chairman, by connecting Cabinet Secretary Simon Case with Sam Blyth, a Canadian businessman and distant cousin of the Prime Minister at the time.
Speaking to Newsnight, Dimbleby said: “I have no doubt he is an honorable man, I have no reason to doubt that. But what he should do honorably is run into his sword and say “in the interest of the BBC that I care about, I don’t want this to go on and on, I’ll stay away”.
“What he should do honorably is fall to his sword and say in the interest of the BBC…I don’t want this to go on and on, I should stay away.”
Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby tells Newsnight what he thinks BBC Chairman Richard Sharp should do.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/TWD6LTnuOU
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) February 13, 2023
