Donald Trump indictment looms as Georgia bombshell set to drop





Donald Trump is set to find out precisely how many details of the Georgia 2020 election interference investigation will be made public after a judge said parts of a grand jury report may be released.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that the report detailing the investigation into whether the former president and his allies committed crimes in their attempts to reverse Joe Biden’s election victory could be partially released on Thursday, February 16.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation, in January objected to the release of the grand jury’s special inquest findings, suggesting it could hamper the investigation and that a decision on possible criminal charges is “imminent”.

In his eight-page ruling, McBurney said he must prioritize the public’s right to know at least the general findings of the investigation into attempts to annul the 2020 election.

Above, former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said a decision on possible criminal charges against Trump could be “imminent.” Win McNamee/Getty Images

However, McBurney said any recommendations for criminal charges, which could include the former president, will not be made public on Thursday.

Instead, McBurney said the report’s introduction and conclusion, which could give clues to a criminal recommendation, and a section that detailed the special grand jury’s concerns that “certain witnesses may have lied under oath during of their testimony” – thus committing perjury – can be released.

“After reviewing the Final Report, the undersigned concludes that the Special Purpose Grand Jury did not exceed the scope of its mandated mission,” McBurney wrote. “Indeed, it provided the district attorney with exactly what she had asked for: a list of who should (or should not) be charged, and for what, in relation to the conduct (and consequences) of the general election. of 2020 in Georgia.”

Noting this line in McBurney’s decision, Georgia State University College of Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis tweeted that “the writing is on the wall” regarding an impeachment of Trump or his allies.

Kreis said it “seems unlikely” that jurors would believe the witnesses lied under oath and would not recommend charges be brought.

Trump was not one of those who testified before the special grand jury in Georgia.

“Under these circumstances, it also seems more likely than not that the DA will seek to charge at least some people,” Kreis told Newsweek. “But, of course, all of that is read between the lines, and anything is possible.”

The investigation originally focused on whether Trump committed a crime during his January 2021 phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the former president asked him to ‘find’ the 11,780 votes needed to beat Biden in the state.

The Fulton County investigation has since expanded to include allegations that a group of 16 Republicans conspired to send fake Georgia voters to falsely declare Trump the winner in a number of key states in 2020, as well as allegations of intimidation of election workers.

Trump has frequently denied any wrongdoing in the investigation, describing his phone call with Raffensberger as “perfect” and accusing Willis of leading a “witch hunt” against him.

