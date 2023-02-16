Judge rejects Donald Trump’s DNA offer in E. Jean Carroll case





A federal judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s “quid pro quo” offer to swap his DNA sample for missing pages from E. John Carroll.

The ruling means Trump will not provide a pretrial DNA sample, ending an evidence dispute and a talking point that has simmered for years in the Carroll rape case.

“Until February 10, 2023, approximately ten weeks before this case is due for trial, Mr. Trump refused to provide his DNA,” U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in a 21-page memorandum. “Furthermore, he used litigation tactics the effect and probable purpose of which was to delay Ms. Carroll’s actions against him, an object which is significant in view of the fact that Ms. Carroll is now 79 years old.”

In 2019, Carroll went public with allegations that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman’s locker room in the mid-1990s. Trump denied this to reporters, saying, “She’s not my type,” sparking Carroll’s initial libel lawsuit.

Early in the litigation, Carroll asked for Trump’s DNA sample to compare it to a specimen she said had been left on her dress. The then-president firmly rejected the demands until his sudden about-face less than a week ago.

Kaplan notes that there were conditions attached to Trump’s offer to provide his DNA.

“He offered to provide a DNA sample, but only on the condition that I demand that Ms. Carroll first give him an undisclosed annex to the DNA report – the report that Ms. Carroll obtained and provided to Mr. Trump. years ago. Kaplan wrote.

“There is no justification for such an agreement,” the decision continues. “Either Ms. Carroll is obligated to provide the omitted annex or she is not. Either Mr. Trump is obligated to provide a DNA sample or he is not. Neither is a counterpart for the other. And the short answer to Mr. Trump’s request is clear.

That answer, provided by Kaplan, was no.

“Mr. Trump is not entitled to the undisclosed appendix,” the executive says. “The time for pre-trial discovery in both cases is over, and Mr. Trump has never asked for it before.

Judge Kaplan added that both sides had the option of making DNA analysis an issue at the next trial in April and that both, for their own strategic reasons, had chosen not to conduct it.

“His attorneys had numerous opportunities in the two related cases to compel Mr. Trump to submit a DNA sample,” the judge wrote, referring to Carroll’s attorneys. “If they had, they almost certainly would have gotten it. But Ms. Carroll’s lawyer never forced Mr. Trump to submit a DNA sample. They obviously decided to go to trial without it.

The decision contains some information about what the report found and did not find.

There was “acid phosphate activity,” which is a “suspected indication of semen,” found on the dress, according to the ruling.

“There was no evidence of sperm,” he also says.

Male DNA was recovered from the sleeve, however.

Kaplan noted that there were good reasons not to move forward with DNA research.

“Starting down the DNA road at this point would almost inevitably result in additional delays for sampling, testing, expert report writing and expert depositions,” he wrote. “That would almost surely delay the trial again.”

Since last week, Carroll and Trump have both claimed that DNA analysis would substantiate them, but the judge noted that it was not clear that would have been incontrovertible evidence.

“Indeed, as we will discuss in more detail below, further procedures regarding the DNA on the dress cannot prove or disprove Ms. Carroll’s claim that Mr. Trump raped her and may well prove to be totally inconclusive in all respects,” the ruling judge said.

Carroll filed a separate lawsuit late last year accusing Trump of sexual assault directly after New York temporarily suspended the statute of limitations for such claims with the passage of the Adult Survivors Act.

Read the decision below:

