Trump prepared his defense for an indictment on Jan. 6





At one point, every word of Donald Trump was subject to scrutiny; remember the careful reading of covfefe? Those days are over, and all for the better, but one odd result is that the former president can make a surprising or interesting comment and it’s largely ignored by the general public. Yesterday afternoon, Trump sent out a curious and lengthy statement via Truth Social and his press mailing list. Understandably, almost everyone ignored the missive titled President Donald J. Trump’s Statement on the Jan. 6 Witch Hunt. After all, how many did we get?

Still, there was something different from the usual attached: a nine-plus-page, double-spaced, footnoted document that appears to outline the defense Trump would use if he did. he was charged in connection with the violent insurgency that day in 2021. the points this adds to an extremely unconvincing message as a matter of common sense everyone saw what happened and how trump encouraged the riot, and evidence since then has only bolstered his guilt, but could sow enough doubt in a jury to derail a conviction.

David A. Graham: A guide to Donald Trump’s possible upcoming indictments

As everyone must realize by now, trying to read too much into the obscure moves of prosecutors is generally futile, but there are signs that suggest that Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to investigate Trump cases, including the 6 January and his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a -Lago, is rapidly heading towards possible indictments. Smith has a tight deadline Trump or any other Republican would likely close a case if he becomes president on Jan. 20, 2025, but is also taking aggressive action, such as trying to interview Trump’s attorney under the criminal fraud exception, which bypasses the attorney-client privilege in some cases if he can conceal a crime.

Trump’s statement released yesterday is a mix of old and new. It is written in the first person and some parts read as if written by Trump himself or by someone very familiar with the way he speaks. Other parts of it, such as footnotes in neat legal form (Id. at 216, emphasis added), don’t at all. Trump begins by claiming that he said all the right things on January 6, but that because Twitter and Facebook suspended him shortly after the uprising, his statements didn’t get the attention they deserve. . These Tweets were hidden from public view for nearly two years as former Twitter executives followed the wishes of Joe Biden and the FBI by censoring me and deleting my account, he wrote.

In fact, Trump’s Jan. 6 statements were relatively easy to find, even after his accounts were suspended. (Twitter and Meta, Facebook’s parent company, recently restored its accounts.) Plus, the substance of the posts isn’t all that exculpatory. I ask everyone in the US Capitol to stay peaceful. No violence! Remember WE are the Party of Law and Order, Respect the Law and our Great Men and Women in Blue, he wrote in one. Please support our Capitol Police and law enforcement, he wrote in another. They are really on the side of our country. Stay calm !

The problem is, those tweets came after Trump spent weeks telling his supporters the election was stolen and hours after demanding that a crowd gathered in Washington, D.C., fight like hell if they wanted to keep the country as he knew it. The tweets were too few, too late; by the time Trump sent them, the rioters had already defeated police and broken into the Capitol.

In a shift to more Trumpian language, he attacks a former aide to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who was a key witness for the House Jan. 6 committee: Similarly, the ridiculous and dangerous remarks of a woman named Cassidy Hutchinson have been completely denied by the US Secret Service. That’s not really true; Hutchinson’s account of a violent struggle in the presidential limo was unsubstantiated, but other testimony confirmed that Trump was angry that officers were not driving him to the Capitol.

Trump claims, as he and his allies have already done, that he in fact tried to ensure that adequate police and National Guard forces were available before January 6, and he claims that the former President Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were negligent. It’s undeniable that the police were unprepared for the attack on the Capitol, but Trump’s claims about his own role don’t hold up to scrutiny. His statement relies heavily on an account by former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, but Miller himself contradicted it during testimony before the House committee.

Next, Trump discusses the video he posted later that day on Jan. 6, calling on protesters to go home. We must have peace, he said. We must have law and order. We must respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want to hurt anyone. But the video came after hours of inaction, despite pleas from aides and family members, and even in that post Trump insisted the election was stolen.

Yesterday’s statement ends with attacks on Democrats Maxine Waters and Chuck Schumer for impolitic and reckless remarks they made about political confrontation, ignoring the fact that their supporters did not storm the Capitol. .

This statement represents a stark shift for Trump: he is effectively blaming the protesters. Since January 6, he has been trying to avoid this. As I wrote in October 2021, he both insisted the protests were peaceful and accused antifa of violence; he both praised protesters for trying to stop the alleged theft of the election and attacked police for using excessive force. He also said he would forgive those convicted for their involvement. To mount a successful defense here, however, he must separate himself from the crowd, arguing that he wanted peace but the rioters didn’t listen to him. It is politically risky but legally prudent.

David A. Graham: The New Lost Cause

Complicating Smith’s job is that, as the statement shows, Trump’s remarks on January 6 were typically ambiguous. He called for battle, then he called for peace; he told the protesters to go home, but only once was it too late. Nothing he said was ever quite unequivocal. The January 6 committee was extremely effective in painting a picture of Trump encouraging the riot by implication and omission, and sitting idly by while it continued. But these are political and moral sins, and they do not necessarily constitute evidence of intent in a trial. You and I know this, it’s no secret, but proving it beyond a reasonable doubt, in court, with admissible evidence, in a contested hearing, is much more difficult, I said. former federal prosecutor Paul Rosenzweig last month.

Trump’s defense is unconvincing, but it could still work. As a result, Trump might not mind, for once, if this statement doesn’t get much public attention. He does not seek to convince the general public. It’s aimed at a Jack Smith-only audience, and whether Smith is persuaded will likely be clear soon enough.

