Trump prepares his 2024 campaign around the extension of the death penalty





Trump also asked campaign staffers to use the guillotine as a form of punishment, according to a new report.

Former President Donald Trump will promote the use of the death penalty in his 2024 presidential campaign, pushing for the execution of those convicted of non-capital crimes and the implementation of old and brutal ways to kill them.

Research shows that the death penalty does not deter crime. It is used disproportionately in the sentencing of individuals from communities of color and is clearly problematic for a variety of other reasons, not the least of which is that a significant proportion of those on death row are, in fact, innocent of the crime. for which they were convicted.

Yet sources close to Trump say he will also promote the idea of ​​executing people convicted of drug-related crimes as well.

Rolling Stone reports that Trump has asked his campaign advisers questions about the death penalty, including what they think about the reintroduction of firing squads. Trump also discussed the use of the guillotine which has not been used as a form of capital punishment by any nation since the 1970s, sources told the magazine. Additionally, the former president has indicated his support for the killing of those convicted of drug-related crimes, a practice that experts say violates international law and does not work to deter such activity.

“The former president thinks it would help instill the fear of God in violent criminals,” one of the sources said. “He wanted to do some of these things when he was in power, but for some reason he didn’t get the chance.”

Justice is not advanced by taking a life, said Democratic Governor Kate Brown.

A Trump spokesperson called their reporting “ridiculous” and “fake news.” Yet Trump’s own public statements on the issue in the past and his actions in the final months of his term as president, when he dramatically increased the rate of federal executions, align with these new reports. In fact, more federal executions took place in Trump’s last month as president than the total number in the decades before his presidency, a watchdog group also noted.

Trump’s announcement for his 2024 presidential run mentioned expanding the use of the death penalty, including for those convicted of drug-related crimes.

While a number of states still have the firing squad as a possible option for capital crimes, only one state, Utah, has used it in the last century. The practice is considered by many to be a form of cruel and unusual punishment, which is illegal under the US Constitution.

A federal moratorium on all executions was reinstated in 2021 by Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Trump’s expected 2024 presidential challenger, current President Joe Biden, has campaigned for abolition. full death penalty. Yet a form of the death penalty by incarceration still remains in place, and Biden has expressed no opinion on the matter.

