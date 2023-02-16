Trump asked advisers about firing squads and guillotines: Rolling Stone





Sources tell Rolling Stone that Trump has spoken about how the executions could fit into campaign messaging. Trump asked advisers to bring back the firing squad and the use of guillotines, sources said. Sources also told Rolling Stone that Trump had discussed the idea of ​​mass executions. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump has asked his advisers what they think about the return of firing squads and other prohibited methods of execution, reports Rolling Stone.

Rolling Stone spoke to three unnamed sources about the campaign-related conversations Trump had with his associates. According to these sources, Trump has more than once asked his aides questions such as, “What do you think of firing squads?”

Two Rolling Stone sources say Trump has had discussions with his advisers about everything from returning group executions to using banned methods of execution like the guillotine.

A third source who spoke to Rolling Stone said Trump also considered privately whether it would be possible to launch an advertising campaign to promote these methods of execution. This advertising campaign would involve showing images of the executions, the source said.

“The former president thinks it would help instill fear of God in violent criminals,” the source told Rolling Stone. “He wanted to do some of these things when he was in power, but for some reason he didn’t get the chance.”

A Trump spokesperson told Insider that Rolling Stone’s third source account of a possible Trump ad campaign featuring TV executions is “ridiculous” and “fake news.”

“Either these people are fabricating lies out of thin air, or Rolling Stone is being duped by these morons,” Trump’s spokesperson told Insider.

But asked about the sources’ comments on Trump’s interest in alternative methods of execution, the spokesperson referred Insider to Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement in November. During that speech, Trump was heard calling for the death penalty for anyone who “gets caught selling drugs.”

At a rally in September, Trump also urged Congress to immediately institute the death penalty for drug traffickers. This despite the fact that Trump himself has granted pardons to people who have served time for drug trafficking.

Trump ended his term with a series of federal executions. His administration executed 13 people between July 2020 and January 2021. The Trump administration also changed federal execution protocols before leaving office, paving the way for the government to use poison gas and firing squads. in future executions.

Trump isn’t the only GOP figure to have expressed an interest in making it easier to execute people.

In February, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed an amendment to Florida law that would eliminate the need for a jury to reach a unanimous decision before someone could be sentenced to death. DeSantis’ decision came after a jury could not agree unanimously on whether the Parkland shooter should be sentenced to death. The shooter was sentenced to life for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on February 14, 2018.

“We are going to reform the death penalty process in Florida,” DeSantis said at a Florida news conference on Tuesday on the fifth anniversary of the Parkland shooting. “You killed 17 people, what other punishment can you get apart from the ultimate punishment? »

Feb. 15, 2:00 a.m.: This story has been updated with comment from Trump’s spokesperson.

