Politics
Boris Johnson joins fight against London Ulez expansion – despite first zone created
Oris Johnson has confirmed he is joining the fight against Ulez expansion in London – a project he helped secure during his time as mayor.
In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, the former prime minister accused Sadiq Khan, who succeeded him as London mayor, of planning to expand the scheme for profit.
Mr Khan hopes to expand the capital’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone – an area which the most polluting vehicles have to pay to enter – to cover the whole of Greater London by the end of August.
But the plan has been met with backlash from a number of councils outside London, who say the Ulez will do little to improve air quality and is introduced at the worst possible time, due to the cost of living crisis.
Joining their fight, Mr Johnson said on Wednesday: You don’t need an outside emission zone in London – it’s inside London that has the emissions problem.
You don’t need… a very low emission zone for the whole of London like Sadiq Khan is imposing one because by 2030 all new cars in this country will be much cleaner anyway and greener.
There’s only one reason he’s doing it, and that’s because he’s bankrupted TfL by his mismanagement of London’s finances, and he wants to raise money from motorists in outside of London and beyond in a way that is completely unreasonable and unnecessary for air quality.
So stop Khans Ulez’s crazy expansion plan, fight Ulez out of London, fight his plans to take money out of hard-pressed motorists at a very, very difficult time, and stop this crazy left-wing tax on life and people’s livelihoods.
Mr Khan says he hopes to expand Ulez with the aim of improving the capital’s air quality and improving the health of Londoners.
Responding to Mr Johnson’s claims, a source close to the mayor said: This shows how far Boris Johnson has moved away from the days when he was respected for his environmental credentials.
The Ulez has so far had a transformational impact on reducing pollutant emissions in the capital, and it is irresponsible to say that people outside London should continue to breathe the dirty air that means so many Londoners die prematurely each year.
By once again showing his disregard for facts and scientific experts, Boris Johnson is only putting the health of Londoners at risk.
Under the scheme, drivers of older or more polluting cars will have to pay 12.50 a day to use their vehicles in the zone.
Four Tory boroughs of Harrow, Bexley, Bromley and Hillingdon threatened to jointly pursue the plan. They have until the end of February to decide whether to ask the High Court to intervene.
Hillingdon is part of Mr Johnsons Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.
Other councils say they support efforts to clean the air but want Mr Khan to delay, to give drivers more time to change cars.
Mr Johnson announced the introduction of the world’s first Ulez in March 2015, following an extensive public consultation that garnered more than 16,000 responses.
The then mayor simultaneously welcomed an increased fund of £65million to help support London taxi drivers’ transition to zero-emission taxis.
Announcing the Ulez in 2015, Mr Johnson said: The world’s first Ultra Low Emission Zone is a key step to help improve air quality in our city, protect the health of Londoners and extend our lead in as the largest city in the world.
With additional funds announced today, further assistance is on the way for taxi drivers to support their transition to the latest technology in greener taxis. Together, we can ensure that everyone who lives, works, or visits our city has the cleanest air possible to breathe.
The Ulez was then launched in central London by Mr Khan in 2019. Two and a half years later it has extended to the edge of the North and South Circular Roads.
