Jack Smith tightens the screw on Donald Trump





Federal prosecutors investigating the alleged mishandling of classified documents recovered from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort are stepping up the criminal investigation by seeking additional testimony from the former president’s lawyer, according to reports.

Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating the classified documents, is reportedly trying to get Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran to speak before a grand jury by suggesting the former president could have used legal advice in the prosecution of a crime, reported the New York Times. and CNN.

Prosecutors would like Corcoran to answer more questions than he was previously able to avoid by using solicitor-client privilege – an absolute protected privilege that keeps legal communications between a lawyer and his client confidential.

However, attorney-client privilege is waived under what is known as the criminal fraud exception, meaning it cannot be invoked if a lawyer and client are allegedly attempting to conceal or commit a crime.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America rally at the Covelli Center on September 17, 2022 and file photo by Jack Smith Getty

Corcoran recently appeared before a grand jury as part of the search for classified documents and asserted attorney-client privilege to refuse to answer certain questions, The New York Times reported.

After his appearance, Corcoran was advised that the Justice Department would later invoke criminal fraud exceptions to circumvent his claims of privilege.

It’s unclear what questions Corcoran initially dodged in his previous grand jury appearance, or what specific crime federal prosecutors cited to a judge while hoping to assert a criminal fraud exception.

Trump and his lawyers are accused of trying to obstruct the federal bid to recover sensitive documents removed from the White House in January 2021.

In February 2022, the National Archives confirmed finding 15 boxes containing classified material in Trump’s Florida home. The FBI returned to Mar-a-Lago in June to retrieve more documents after the agency issued a subpoena for their return.

During the FBI’s visit in June, Trump’s legal team reportedly “explicitly prohibited” federal agents from looking inside a storage room at Mar-a-Lago.

Corcoran also drafted a statement, signed by fellow Trump attorney Christina Bobb, telling federal investigators that all classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago were turned over in June.

It was reported that Bobb asked for a line to be added to the attestation stating that the claim for all returned documents was ‘based on the information given to him’, suggesting doubt about the validity of the original statement. .

Last August, FBI agents raided Trump’s Florida home, seizing more than 100 classified and top-secret documents, including some found in the storage room.

Trump has frequently denied any wrongdoing related to classified documents found at his Florida home.

The reported attempt to seek testimony from Corcoran is Smith’s latest aggressive move in his investigations of Trump.

Smith, who is also leading the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to nullify the 2020 election, recently subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence to testify under oath about the uprising.

Pence said he would fight the special counsel’s subpoena, arguing that his role as Senate President on Jan. 6, 2021, affords him protection from testifying under the “speech or debate clause” of the law. Constitution.

Trump, Corcoran and the Justice Department have been contacted for comment.

