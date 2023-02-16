Judge turns down last-minute offer of DNA sample





A federal judge has rejected Trump’s last-minute offer to provide DNA in the rape case against him. Last week, Trump offered a sample to test against DNA found on E. John Carroll. But Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the deadline for the exchange of evidence had long passed. Loading Something is loading.

A federal judge on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s last-minute offer to provide a DNA sample to compare with his accuser’s dress.

Longtime Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll has filed two separate lawsuits against Trump, both related to her claim that Trump raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied Carroll’s allegations.

Shortly after filing her first lawsuit against Trump in 2019, alleging defamation, Carroll’s lawyers asked Trump for a DNA sample to compare with fragments of male skin found on the dress Carroll says she was wearing during the alleged assault. But Trump refused to hand over a sample until last week.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is pictured in New York in 2020. Seth Wenig/AP

Last week, Trump’s legal team made a last-minute offer to provide a DNA sample, just two months before the start of the first trial. But only on the condition that Carroll turn over the appendix to the lab report on the dress, which would contain the DNA genome of the unidentified male DNA on the dress.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected that offer on Wednesday.

Kaplan wrote in his decision that Trump had provided “no compelling reason” as to why he had not made the DNA offer in a timely manner, and “has not shown good cause to reopen the discovery.” long after the expiry of the time limit for the exchange of evidence.

Both Carroll lawsuits have trial dates in April and could end up going to trial at the same time.

“There is no justification for forcing Mr. Trump’s new proposal on Ms. Carroll now that she has prepared for trial on the entirely justified basis that there will be no DNA evidence,” wrote Kaplan.

Kaplan has previously complained about Trump’s legal team delaying the case with delay after delay. More recently, he denied their request for a six-week extension for Carroll’s second trial, which alleges assault and battery and a second act of defamation. The judge instead agreed to postpone the trial for just one week.

“Starting on the DNA route at this point would almost inevitably cause further delay in sampling, testing, writing expert reports and expert depositions. It would almost surely delay the trial again,” wrote Kaplan.

Lawyers for Trump and Carroll declined to comment on the judge’s decision on Wednesday.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan (no relation to the judge), wrote in a letter to the court last week that Trump’s offer was a “bad faith” delay tactic.

She said in her letter that although she and other attorneys first asked for Trump’s DNA in February 2020, they ultimately decided not to press him on the matter because the fight would likely delay the trial. case, which was a concern due to their client. advanced age. Carol is 79 years old.

