Trump welcomes Nikki Haley to 2024 race: The more the merrier





EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said he was ‘pleased’ Nikki Haley is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and said she should ‘not be bound’ by her past promise not to stand against him.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump acknowledged that many Republicans who once served in his administration or were seen as his allies may challenge him for the 2024 GOP nomination.

But the former president, who announced his 2024 campaign in November, encourages that competition and told Fox News Digital, “The more the better.”

Former President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“I’m glad she’s running,” Trump said. “I want her to follow her heart even though she has pledged never to run against the one she has called the greatest president of her life.”

“She should do what she wants to do and not be bound by the fact that she said she would never do it,” he said.

Trump’s comment came hours after Haley, the former South Carolina governor and former UN ambassador, launched her 2024 presidential campaign.

NIKKI HALEY JUMPS IN 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY AT PACKED CAMPAIGN RALLY

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley waves to people as she announces her candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a campaign event in Charleston, South Carolina, USA , February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The former president was referring to comments Haley made in April 2021. Haley then told reporters that she would support Trump in 2024 if he chose to run again.

When asked if she would run against Trump, Haley said, “I wouldn’t run if President Trump ran. And I would talk to him about it. That’s something to have a conversation about at a given moment if this decision is something that has to be fabricated.”

At the time, Haley said she had a “great working relationship” with Trump and stressed the importance of “building on what we’ve accomplished.”

Trump said his own campaign is “going very well.”

“I’m leading in every poll by a lot of Republicans and Democrats,” Trump said. “Was going to make America great again.”

TRUMP CAMP REACTS TO NIKKI HALEY BECOME FIRST OFFICIAL OPPONENT: ‘JUST ANOTHER CAREER POLITICIAN’

Donald Trump and Mike Pence pose together on a stage. (Getty Images)

Trump said he had “one of the most successful presidencies in history,” touting his “tax cuts, regulatory cuts, rebuilding the military, the right to try and the border strongest in history.

“Well do it again, and I can do it very quickly,” Trump said.

He said he’s not worried about potential Republican candidates who could challenge him in 2024, some of whom have served in his administration like former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, or supported him in his past campaigns as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

“The more the merrier,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “I know them all. I put them all there.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Washington. Trump is flanked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Acting Secretary of Defense Richard Spencer. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP)

“Politics is a strange bedfellow,” he said. “Most of them would be nothing without me, but I want them to do what they want to do. They will tell you that we may have had the most successful presidency ever.”

“But they’re very ambitious people and I understand exactly where they’re coming from,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “More the merrier, the merrier.”

TRUMP RESPONDS: BIDEN LEADS US TO ‘BRINK OF WORLD WAR III’, VOW TO REVERSE ‘CATASTROPHES’ IF ELECTED IN 2024

Trump remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP. Nearly all polls point to Trump and DeSantis as frontrunners, while Haley and other figures pondering Republican presidential elections are in the single digits.

Ron DeSantis with Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

Haley, however, told crowds that she “never lost an election” and that “when people underestimate me, it’s always fun.”

TRUMP IN – SO HALEY – HOW BIG IS THE GOP 2024 FIELD?

While DeSantis has regularly dismissed talk of a run for the White House in 2024, he has hinted at a possible presidential bid since his 19-point re-election victory as governor in November.

Pence, who will travel to Iowa this week, is among others considering launching a campaign or seriously considering running for president as a Republican; Pompeo, who is currently on a reading tour; now former governors. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas; Govt. Chris Sununu from New Hampshire, Kristi Noem from South Dakota and Glenn Youngkin from Virginia; former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey and former Representative Will Hurd of Texas.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital political reporter. You can reach her at [email protected] or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

