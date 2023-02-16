Politics
Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation hints at changing norms for women
In a moving speech referring to the heavy personal toll of a political life, Nicola Sturgeon today announced she will step down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years in the job.
Giving absolutely your all to this job is the only way to do it, the country deserves nothing less, she said in her resignation announcement. But in truth, it can only be done by anyone for such a long time. For me, it now risks becoming too long.
Her remarks immediately drew comparisons to those offered a few weeks ago when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigned, saying she didn’t have the full tank plus a bit in reserve that leaders needed. . Politicians are human, Ardern said. We give everything we can, for as long as we can, then its time. And for me it’s time.
Female leaders are still relatively rare, but the comparisons between the two resignations weren’t just about shared gender. (Notably, when Ardern resigned, hardly anyone mentioned Liz Truss, who had resigned as British Prime Minister after a disastrously short term just months earlier.)
Sturgeon and Ardern both resigned following political setbacks but no scandals, putting them in stark contrast to leaders like Boris Johnson, who held onto power through multiple scandals before being ousted by a revolt within his own party. And during their tenure, both women projected caring and protective political figures, particularly during the Covid pandemic, although Sturgeon was often more prickly in her dealings with the Westminster government.
Their resignations suggest a shift in traits perceived as powerful and desirable in leaders, which could have profound implications for governance, as well as women’s ability to gain political power.
A man as well as a politician
Resigning before being expelled can be a way to leave office with a political reputation intact, but it also carries the risk of looking like a quitter.
Both leaders had recently suffered significant political setbacks.
The Arderns party was sinking in the polls amid voter dissatisfaction with the economy and inflation. The Sturgeons party suffered a major blow in its campaign for Scottish independence when a court ruled in November that a new independence referendum would have to be approved by the British Parliament. And Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ decision to block a Scottish bill that would have made it easier for people to officially change gender has threatened a constitutional crisis over Scotland’s ability to pass its own laws.
But Sturgeons’ resignation speech suggests she saw Ardern as a role model, if not for the decision itself, then for how best to present it to the public.
Both women spoke of their desire to spend more time with their family Sturgeon with his teenage niece and nephew; Ardern with her young children. This rationale has long been seen as a cliché for a leader forced to step down under less than ideal circumstances. But it strikes differently with female leaders.
Sturgeon and Ardern went beyond platitudes to describe the specific roles they missed and hoped to fill. And these roles are traditionally perceived as valuable and important for women while they are not for men. (While not everyone may like it, Sturgeon joked that his niece and nephew are 17, exactly the age to be horrified at the thought of your aunt suddenly having more time for YOU.)
This suggests a way for women to avoid the Catch-22 that many women face when trying to exercise power or authority: the commonly held image of a strong leader is someone confident and brag, but Studies show that if women act like this, they are perceived as unsympathetic and even as illegitimate rulers. Often, the response to these findings focuses on how to mitigate the penalties women face for going against gender stereotypes. But another approach is to work on the problem in the opposite direction, changing perceptions of strong leadership to include more stereotypical traits associated with women.
Arderns’ speech was part of a long history in this area by linking his leadership to a motherly, friendly and cooperative political figure, as I wrote in January. For example, when Ardern addressed the nation after the country began its strict Covid lockdown in March 2020, she conducted an informal Facebook Live session on her phone while wearing a comfy sweatshirt, and snuggled up. is sure to let people know that she just finished putting her to bed as a toddler.
Sturgeon did not have such an overtly maternal political personality and rarely presented himself as comfortable or laid back. But she often framed her political authority in benevolent terms. During the pandemic, for example, she excoriated Boris Johnson for being flippant about the death toll from the virus, saying whether it’s the human life of a child, a young adult or an elderly person, the life human is human life.
Her decision to echo Arderns’ speech when she resigned suggests she may have seen power in that approach. And while two speeches are not enough to declare a trend, if this style of politics becomes more effective and admired, it could have substantive as well as stylistic implications.
I often think of an interview I did in 2020 with Alice Evans, a senior lecturer at Kings College London, who studies how women gain power in public life. She argued that the typically male leadership style, which emphasizes risk-taking and combativeness, may be ill-suited to situations like a pandemic. Limited visions of what a leader looks like can lead to limited leadership options, to the detriment of politics.
There is a fine line, however, between treating feminine traits as valuable for leadership and demanding that female politicians adhere to stereotypical gender norms. Ardern, though unmarried, is a white, educated mother in a long-term relationship with the father of her childhood roles generally considered respectable and valuable to a woman.
In contrast, leaders who move further away from perceptions of female respectability may face a backlash. Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has often been compared to Ardern. She married her longtime partner, the father of her young daughter, while she was in office. But Marin was embroiled in a political crisis after a video of her dancing in a nightclub and a photo of two topless women kissing at a party she hosted emerged. In a tearful speech, Marin defended her right to privacy, but was forced to submit to a drug test, which she passed.
Sturgeon has no children, and relying on her relationship with her niece and nephew may not be as powerful a role to tap into as Arderns’ references to motherhood. But the fact that she achieved this style suggests that political archetypes are changing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/15/world/europe/nicola-sturgeon-women.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Looking back at Nicola Sturgeon’s career as First Minister of Scotland
- Strong demand for low generation of UK iron scrap
- Men’s tennis improves to 6-0 ahead of ECAC Indoor Championship
- Scandal of unpreparedness
- China announces Xi Jinping’s visit to Iran, calls for lifting of sanctions
- Earthquake Survivors Still Pulled From Ruins Despite Long Odds |
- PDIP ignores, Jokowi Mania backs Prabowo in 2024 presidential election
- Conway finds next football coach in Lamars Pierce, district approval expected Monday | Football
- Moderna CEO to face Senate hearing on COVID vaccine price (NASDAQ:MRNA)
- Cinema can do what cricket can’t, says Shabana Azmi – newspaper
- The man went on a shooting spree at the Buffalo grocery store
- Brazilian beats Chinese in own game: table tennis