Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation hints at changing norms for women

Both women spoke of their desire to spend more time with their family Sturgeon with his teenage niece and nephew; Ardern with her young children. This rationale has long been seen as a cliché for a leader forced to step down under less than ideal circumstances. But it strikes differently with female leaders.

Sturgeon and Ardern went beyond platitudes to describe the specific roles they missed and hoped to fill. And these roles are traditionally perceived as valuable and important for women while they are not for men. (While not everyone may like it, Sturgeon joked that his niece and nephew are 17, exactly the age to be horrified at the thought of your aunt suddenly having more time for YOU.)

This suggests a way for women to avoid the Catch-22 that many women face when trying to exercise power or authority: the commonly held image of a strong leader is someone confident and brag, but Studies show that if women act like this, they are perceived as unsympathetic and even as illegitimate rulers. Often, the response to these findings focuses on how to mitigate the penalties women face for going against gender stereotypes. But another approach is to work on the problem in the opposite direction, changing perceptions of strong leadership to include more stereotypical traits associated with women.

Arderns’ speech was part of a long history in this area by linking his leadership to a motherly, friendly and cooperative political figure, as I wrote in January. For example, when Ardern addressed the nation after the country began its strict Covid lockdown in March 2020, she conducted an informal Facebook Live session on her phone while wearing a comfy sweatshirt, and snuggled up. is sure to let people know that she just finished putting her to bed as a toddler.

Sturgeon did not have such an overtly maternal political personality and rarely presented himself as comfortable or laid back. But she often framed her political authority in benevolent terms. During the pandemic, for example, she excoriated Boris Johnson for being flippant about the death toll from the virus, saying whether it’s the human life of a child, a young adult or an elderly person, the life human is human life.

Her decision to echo Arderns’ speech when she resigned suggests she may have seen power in that approach. And while two speeches are not enough to declare a trend, if this style of politics becomes more effective and admired, it could have substantive as well as stylistic implications.