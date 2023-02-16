Why Donald Trump’s phone call to overturn Georgia election results was so damaging





Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, will release a partial grand jury report on Thursday detailing their investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

Much like the city of Detroit, also a target of Trump’s bogus voter fraud allegations, Fulton County’s population is overwhelmingly black and has been a key region for Biden’s campaigns’ voter turnout efforts throughout 2020. The wave of Democratic votes in those areas was enough to topple two states, Georgia and Michigan, that voted for Mr. Trump in 2016, a costly blow to former presidents’ fight for the Electoral College.

But it was Republican officials, including Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who were the target of Donald Trump’s overtures in the days after the 2020 election as he sought desperately to alter the results. A conference call between the White House, Mr. Trump’s lawyers and Georgia state officials on January 2, 2021 has now become a crucial piece of evidence in the grand jury’s investigation into Mr. Trump and his legal team. after first sending shockwaves through media and politics. class.

The fallout from the call was immediate. The audio was published in The Washington Post just a day after it aired, and it would become a key point in the impeachment article filed by Democrats against Mr. Trump later that year.

Let’s look at exactly why the call was so damaging to Mr. Trump’s credibility on the issue of his 2020 voter fraud allegations:

An opening monologue

Just as you’d expect a phone call with Donald Trump to go, it started with a long, rambling monologue from the president. Mr. Trump spoke for several minutes, barely stopping, and immediately delving into conspiracy theories about what had supposedly happened in Fulton County.

Thousands of unregistered voters would have voted, he claimed. Thousands of people registered at vacant addresses would have voted. Thousands of out-of-state residents reportedly submitted votes. There were no poll watchers. There were no police. And, infamously, a woman was reportedly seen on camera stuffing a ballot box full of votes, all, presumably, for Mr Biden.

It was a monologue that could have been taken directly from one of Mr. Trump’s speeches. It only ended when Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff, interrupted him in the hope of not overwhelming Mr. Raffensperger and his fellow Georgians with nonsense.

Raffensperger responds to individual allegations

Despite the seemingly incoherent mess of conspiracies thrown at his feet by the president a minute earlier, Mr. Raffensperger jumped into the conversation as soon as he had the chance and began to dismantle the lies that Mr. Trump was spreading.

I will go through it point by point, he told the president. The first he busted was the conspiracy involving allegedly compromised voting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems.

[W]We did a hand replica, a 100% replica of all the ballots and compared that to what the machine said, Mr. Raffensperger told the president. It came up with virtually the same results. Then we did the recount. We have almost the same results. So I guess we could probably take that off the table.

Mr. Trump had no real answer to that; after a breathless moment, he moved on to other conspiracies. At one point, Mr Trump accused a seemingly random poll worker of scanning the ballots three times.

Mr President, they did not say that we did an audit on this. It has been conclusively proven that they were not scanned three times, replied the secretary.

Trump warns Raffensperger: the people are angry

In what could be seen as a veiled threat, Mr. Trump, at one point in the call, warned Mr. Raffensperger that his own supporters were extremely upset with the election results.

[T]he Georgian people are angry and these numbers are going to repeat on Monday evening with others that were going to have at that time which are even much more substantial, and the Georgian people are angry, the people of the country are angry, Mr. Trump told officials, who would continue to be inundated with death threats for months.

He would repeat the potential threat later: I hate to imagine what’s going to happen on Monday or Tuesday.

Trump claims local officials were dishonest or incompetent

Although the Trump campaign has maintained publicly throughout 2020 that it wants investigators to look into voter fraud allegations the president and his allies are raising, it was clear at one point during the call from Mr. Trump with Mr. Raffensperger that this was not necessarily the case.

When confronted with investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations as well as the FBI looking into what happened when a burst water main caused a brief evacuation of a polling place, Mr Trump said their conclusions did not matter.

Well there’s no way they can [not have found wrongdoing], said the president. So they are incompetent. They are either dishonest or incompetent.

He kept raging: there are only two answers, dishonesty or incompetence. There is no way. Listen, there’s no way.

Trump rages against Raffensperger

When it became clear that the two men differed significantly in their views on Georgia’s election integrity, Mr. Trump took it personally. And he lashed out at the official in response.

Told by Mr Raffensperger that he was repeating conspiracies on social media, Mr Trump shot back: No. No, it’s not social media. This is Trump’s media. It’s not social media. This is really not the case. It’s not social media. I don’t care about social. I do not care. Social media is great technology. Big tech is on your side. You know, I don’t even know why you have a camp because you should want to have an accurate election. And you are a Republican.

The president goes after Stacey Abrams

Although Ms Abrams lost her own election, Mr Trump was convinced she was the secret Democratic puppeteer behind his loss in Georgia.

Listen, Stacey, in my opinion, Stacey is as dishonest as can be. She has surpassed you in everything and everything, he told Mr. Raffensperger.

He went on to explain that he believed a legal settlement between Mr Raffenspergers’ office had legalized the harvesting of ballots in the state. Mr. Raffensperger informed the President that he was mistaken.

I just want to find 11,780 votes

Finally, the most damning part of Mr. Trump’s outreach to the Secretary has arrived. Defeated at every turn by stubborn state officials who had meticulously dismissed all the theories and false claims he raised, Mr. Trump told fellow call participants that he needed government officials. State to find a reason, any reason, for nearly 12,000 votes. to add to its total.

All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state. And overthrowing the state is a great testament to our country because, you know, it’s just, it’s a testament that they can admit a mistake or whatever you want to call it. If it was a mistake, I don’t know. Many people think that was not a mistake. It was much more criminal than that. But it’s a big problem in Georgia and it’s not a problem that’s going away. I mean, you know, it’s not a problem going away.

After Mr Raffensperger responded, telling the president they had looked into his claims, he tried his luck again.

So what? So what are we gonna do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Guys, I need 11,000 votes. Leave me alone. You know, we already have that in spades, or we can go on.

The call ended from there; Mr. Trump would continue to make a false statement and Mr. Raffensperger would shoot him down. Rinse, repeat. A lawyer for Mr. Trump asked officials if the cases had really been investigated, while the outside lawyer for Mr. Raffenspergers’ office replied that they would speak with the Trump team and would explain precisely why their numbers were wrong.

One last attack

As it became clear the call was going nowhere, Mr Trump launched a final bitter attack on the assembled officials and warned them they were costing Republicans the run-off in the US Senate election. Georgia’s two US Senate seats would fall to the Democrats.

You should meet tomorrow because you have a big election, an election coming up and because of what you did to the president, you know, the people of Georgia know it was a scam,” Trump raged. And because of what you did to the president, a lot of people aren’t going to vote and a lot of Republicans are going to vote against it because they hate what you did to the president. ALL RIGHT?

[Y]We would be respected… if this thing could be arranged before the election, added the president. I’ll tell you, it’s going to have a big impact on Tuesday if you don’t get this thing sorted out quickly.

Finally, the call ended a few minutes later. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows encouraged lawyers from both groups to meet and discuss the results further, and thus concluded one of the most shocking moments in Mr. Trump’s entire administration. .

