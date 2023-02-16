Trump’s DNA won’t be used in trial by writer who accused him of rape, judge says





Former President Donald Trump’s DNA will not be used as evidence in the civil lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges Trump raped her in a New York City department store in the 1990s, the judge handling the case said Wednesday.

In a 21-page decision, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said the time for new evidence in the case had passed and the case would go to trial without a DNA sample from Trump.

Carrolls’ lawyers first asked Trump to turn over a sample of her DNA in January 2020 to see if her genetic material was on a dress she said she wore during the alleged encounter. The request was to be used for analysis and comparison with unidentified male DNA present on the dress, they said.

Trump’s attorneys have repeatedly denied the requests, arguing in court filings that Carroll had “failed to demonstrate a reasonable basis for such an intrusive request.”

“Furthermore, the request is highly prejudicial given the chain of custody issues and violates the privacy rights of the defendants, which are particularly sensitive given that he is a former president,” Trump’s attorney said. , Alina Habba, last year.

Trump’s new attorney, Joe Tacopina, revived the issue in a letter to Kaplan last week, offering to turn over a sample of Trump’s DNA to Carroll’s attorneys if they first provide more information from of a report on the DNA found on the dress.

Kaplan rejected that proposal in its decision on Wednesday, noting that it came long after both sides had submitted all of their evidence in the case, which is due to go to trial in April.

“There is no justification for such an agreement,” Kaplan wrote, noting that Carroll had submitted the DNA report more than three years ago. If Trump’s lawyers wanted information from the schedule that was not included in the report, they should have asked long before now.

“The effort comes too late,” Kaplan found. But he also said Carroll would not be entitled to a DNA sample from Trump.

“His lawyers had many opportunities” to “act to compel Mr. Trump to submit a DNA sample,” he said. “If they had, they almost certainly would have gotten it.”

“They obviously decided to go to court without it,” he added.

Kaplan also questioned the value of the evidence, noting that there was no evidence of sperm on the dress. So even if there was a match, “it would neither prove nor disprove Ms. Carroll’s rape allegation,” he said. And if there was no match, it “would not refute Mrs Carroll’s accusation”.

“The alleged rape could have occurred without a sufficient amount or quality of Mr. Trump’s DNA remaining on the dress from the mid-1990s,” he noted.

Trump denied attacking Carroll, who is 79, and called her a ‘crazy job’ who is ‘not my type’ in his deposition in the case, although he also confused her with his ex-wife Marla Maples when shown a photo of Carroll from the 1990s during deposition, according to court documents.

Lawyers for Trump and Carroll declined to comment on Wednesday’s decision.

In a letter to the judge last week, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan called Trump’s eleventh-hour offer to turn over his DNA “another bad faith and legally frivolous delay tactic.”

She noted that previous attempts to obtain Trump’s DNA had been delayed by his calls about other issues that had slowed the case down and said her team had made the strategic decision to proceed without him.

Carroll was “faced with a choice: Nearly three years after the litigation began, she could engage in a protracted fight against an unprecedented request to obtain the DNA of a former president, a request to which Trump had repeatedly resisted, swore to continue resisting and would inevitably turn into a substantial issue in this court” and with subsequent appeals, the letter states. “Or it could pivot, take Trump’s deposition and work toward the trial date. that the court had already fixed, armed with the overwhelming evidence that it already had.

“She chose the latter course so she could prove her case without further delay, a goal that was particularly important in light of Trump’s demonstrated pattern of blowing court deadlines and evading accountability,” the letter continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-dna-will-not-used-civil-trial-writer-accused-rape-judge-rules-rcna70807 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos