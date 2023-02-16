Memorable moments of Scotland’s longest serving Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as Scottish First Minister after more than eight years at the helm of the Scottish government.

Ms Sturgeon said she had been “struggling” with the idea for a few weeks, but in her “head and heart” it was time to step aside.

We need to bridge the divide in Scottish politics and I think a new leader will be better able to do that, she said.

His leadership has seen Scotland through tumultuous times, including five British prime ministers, Brexit, the pandemic and his party’s sexual misconduct scandal.

Here are five key questions that defined the Sturgeon years.

The push for Scottish independence

Ms Sturgeon became First Minister after a referendum on Scottish independence.

Her political party, the ruling SNP, had independence as its top priority, and when the referendum ended in a 55% no win, Ms Sturgeons’ predecessor, Alex Salmond, resigned.

Ms Sturgeon was elected unopposed as his successor and vowed to continue the fight.

Two years later, the UK voted for Brexit (52%). However, over 60% of Scots had voted to stay.

This was to become the SNP’s new strategy to bring about independence, on the grounds that Scotland was being kicked out of the EU against its will.

Nicola Sturgeon replaced Alex Salmond (right) as leader of the Scottish National Party. ( AFP: Lesley Martin )

Ms Sturgeon hinted she could put a new referendum on Scottish independence on the table and unsuccessfully sought to negotiate separate trade and immigration protocols for Scotland with the new British negotiators from the Brexit.

In the 2019 election, the SNP won all but one seat in Scotland after using independence as a central pillar of its campaign.

Ms Sturgeon formally requested the power to hold another referendum, on the grounds that Brexit had changed the landscape of the previous vote and her re-election showed Scotland was now pro-independence.

However, then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused, using the pro-independence camps’ quote against them that the referendum was a once-in-a-generation vote.

Since then, Ms Sturgeon and her party have planned ways around the UK’s ability to block another referendum, which is enshrined in constitutional law.

Last June, Ms Sturgeon set the date of October 19, 2023 for a new referendum, subject to legality and constitutionality. However, in November 2022 the UK Supreme Court ruled that the Scottish Parliament did not have the power to call a second referendum.

The SNP is to hold a conference in the coming months to define its next appeal procedure.

Five prime ministers

Since Mrs Sturgeons was first elected, the UK has changed Prime Minister four times.

Ms Sturgeon watched a parade of Tories come and go from Westminster, from David Cameron to Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, and ending with Rishi Sunak, and ran into them all.

David Cameron has been outraged after she referenced the scandal that ultimately ended his leadership in the Scottish parliament.

She launched a mockery at Mr Cameron for being stubborn about his approach to Scotland since the 2014 referendum.

The Prime Minister’s attitude towards Scotland betrays the worst characteristics of his government: arrogant, patrician and out of touch; pig’s head, some would say.

The next prime minister to work alongside Ms Sturgeon, Ms May, paid a tight tribute to the prime minister, openly referring to their difficult working relationship.

We disagree on many issues, but I would like to thank you @NicolaSturgeon for your long and tireless service to our country and for the professional relationship we have had as leaders, Ms. May tweeted.

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May called NicolaSturgeon’s leadership full of disagreements, but nonetheless a “long and tireless service to our country”. ( AFP: James Glossop )

Ms Sturgeon had previously described working with Ms May as soul destroying.

Despite his predecessors, it is Boris Johnson who takes the title of ‘worst prime minister’, according to Ms Sturgeon.

Continuing the trend of tensions over Scottish independence from the UK, Boris Johnson used his departure speech to denounce the movement

Those who want to break [the union]they will keep trying, but they will never succeed,” he said.

Ms Sturgeon replied: Well obviously I wish him and his family, but there is no denying that Boris Johnson has certainly been the worst Prime Minister of my life.

Liz Truss’ shorter stay in Number 10 came with an apparent policy of not engaging with the Prime Minister.

Ms Sturgeon says Ms Truss did not call her once during her tenure, although the Scottish leader held talks with Theresa May and Boris Johnson within days of their appointments.

Ms Truss had called Ms Sturgeon an “attention seeker” who was best ignored.

When Ms Truss left the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms Sturgeon tweeted: There are no words.

Ms Sturgeons’ working relationship with current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak initially seemed constructive until the relationship broke down following her government’s interference in Scotland’s Gender Bill.

Gender recognition caught up in the constitutional battle

The most recent controversy to shroud Ms Sturgeon came in the form of an unprecedented intervention in the Scottish parliament by the UK government.

In January this year, the UK government announced it would use its powers over the Scottish parliament to veto a Scottish law that would make it easier for transgender people to change their legally recognized gender.

New legislation passed by the Scottish Parliament in late December would allow transgender people over the age of 16 to apply for a birth certificate declaring their legal sex without a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Despite significant dissent which led to the resignation of a minister, the Scottish parliament passed the legislation with all-party support six years after it was proposed by Ms Sturgeon.

The Sunak government opposed the law on the grounds that it was incompatible with existing equality law, which applies across the UK.

Proponents of Scottish law described the move as opening a powder keg between the Scottish and British governments at a time when independence was a priority.

Opponents of the bill have further been spurred on by reports that convicted rapist Isla Bryson, who came out as a transgender woman after her crimes were initially assessed in a women’s prison.

Ms Sturgeon has spoken out on the issue, saying a rapist should not be in a women’s prison.

Days after her comments, Bryson was transferred to a men’s prison, but reactions to Ms Sturgeons’ resignation were saturated with references to controversy.

The COVID-19 pandemic

Scotland’s handling of the pandemic was not unlike that experienced by much of the world.

Categorized by PPE shortages, aged care homes in crisis and lockdown laws, Ms Sturgeon has led Scotland through several waves of the virus with initial hopes of eventually reaching COVID-zero.

Scotland went into lockdown on March 23, 2020, along with the rest of the UK, three weeks after the first case was identified. The number of cases stood at 83 at that time.

In mid-2021, Ms Sturgeon admitted in Parliament that she wanted the shelter to make the call sooner.

“If I could go back, would we go into lockdown sooner than we did? Yes, I think that’s true,” she said.

In mid-April 2020, just six weeks after the first case was identified, government figures showed there were more than 1,700 cases of COVID-19 among residents of adult care homes.

It was revealed that more than 1,000 hospitalized elderly patients had been transferred to care homes without receiving a negative COVID-19 test result and had transmitted the virus to other residents.

Thousands of care home residents have now died with recorded COVID-19 as the cause, and Ms Sturgeon said she regretted not having forced the tests.

Nicola Sturgeon says she regrets not mandating testing for residents transferred into care at the start of the pandemic. ( Reuters: Jeff J Mitchell/Pool )

In April 2020, NHS workers revealed staff were being forced to reuse PPE, contradicting Ms Sturgeons’ assurances to Parliament that Scotland had enough supplies.

At the end of May, when there were more than 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon announced that the seven-week lockdown would start to ease.

Scotland, like many other countries, would see lockdowns and restrictions come and go over the next 12 months.

In July 2020, Ms Sturgeon was advocating for the UK to adopt a COVID-zero strategy, but Boris Johnson dismissed her calls as unworkable.

In April 2022, Ms Sturgeon called on Ms Johnson to step down after revelations he breached lockdown policy.

The following week, Ms Sturgeon received an official reprimand from Police Scotland after a video of her campaign was shown in a hair salon without a mask.

It was the second time Ms Sturgeon had been caught flouting the mask rules.

She apologized and said the police were “quite right not to treat me differently from other citizens”.

A sexual harassment scandal

In August 2018, it was revealed that Ms Sturgeons’ predecessor, Alex Salmond, had been the subject of two allegations of sexual harassment by civilian staff, stemming from his time as Prime Minister in 2013.

Ms Sturgeon admitted that she met with Mr Salmond to discuss the investigation.

She referred herself to an independent ethics committee and was cleared of breaching the ministerial code, but a separate inquiry by a parliamentary committee described the government’s actions as “seriously flawed”.

Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared of breaching the ministerial code for her conversations with former chief AlexSalmond. ( Reuters: Jane Barlow/Pool )

The committee voted five to four that Ms Sturgeon had misled their inquiry during her testimony.

Ms Sturgeons’ involvement sparked what was widely seen as a falling out between the two.

The allegations were made shortly after Ms Sturgeon introduced new government policies on sexual harassment in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Mr Salmond believed the policy was aimed at him and accused Ms Sturgeon and her supporters of plotting against him.

He was eventually cleared of all charges and took legal action against the Scottish government and won.

Many prominent MPs openly backed Mr Salmond, who later formed his own political party, the Alba Party, to compete with the SNP.