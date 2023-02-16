FBI investigation into Donald Trump reaches ‘big turning point’





Federal prosecutors took a ‘bold’ and significant step in trying to get one of Donald Trump’s lawyers to answer questions about classified documents found at the former president’s home by circumventing solicitor-client privilege , said a legal expert.

Jack Smith, the special counsel leading the investigation into the sensitive documents found at Mar-a-Lago, is reportedly seeking to compel Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to testify further before a grand jury.

Corcoran has already answered questions before the Washington, D.C. grand jury as part of the investigation, but asserted attorney-client privilege to decline to answer certain questions, The New York Times reported.

Solicitor-client privilege is one of the most protected privileges and allows legal communications between a lawyer and his client to be confidential.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

However, attorney-client privilege is waived under what is known as the criminal fraud exception, meaning it cannot be invoked if a lawyer and client are allegedly attempting to conceal or commit a crime.

The Justice Department reportedly cited the criminal fraud exception in a sealed petition to Beryl Howell, Chief Justice of the U.S. District Court in Washington, saying it believes Trump or one of his allies may have used Corcoran’s service to commit a crime. .

“This is a bold escalation by Jack Smith to avoid attorney-client privilege and otherwise Trump’s attorney non-responses,” said Andrew Lieb, attorney and managing partner of Lieb at Law, PC, to Newsweek.

“If Judge Howell finds that the criminal fraud exception applies, she will have ruled that Trump’s attorney’s conversations with him are not protected from disclosure.”

Lieb added that without such a decision, there would be “no point” for the special advocate to try to question a lawyer because he could simply invoke solicitor-client privilege instead of responding.

“Whatever Judge Howell decides, expect an appeal as this is a major turning point in the case,” Lieb said.

It’s unclear what questions Corcoran declined to answer in his previous grand jury appearance, or what specific crime the DoJ believes he is connected to.

Trump is accused of mishandling classified documents found at his Florida home in August 2022, as well as deliberately obstructing the federal attempt to retrieve all of the documents.

It was previously reported that Corcoran drafted a letter to federal prosecutors, signed by fellow Trump attorney Christina Bobb, in June 2022, assuring that all classified documents had been turned over after the FBI issued a subpoena for their return.

In August, FBI agents raided Trump’s Florida home, seizing more than 100 classified and top-secret documents, including some found in a storage room that Trump’s lawyers allegedly “explicitly barred” federal agents from searching. dig in June.

Trump and Corcoran have been contacted for comment.

