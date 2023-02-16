Investors look for signs that Xi Jinping’s stimulus plan is working





The mixed data sends a clear message that markets shouldn’t be too optimistic about growth this year, Nomuras chief China economist Ting Lu said following the release of data showing the New home sales volume fell 18% year-on-year in the first two weeks of February. While China’s financial markets rallied late last year on news that the country would open up faster than expected, optimism waned this month. Economists say that while the deterioration in US-China relations following the spy balloon incident has not helped, investors are taking a more neutral stance. Optimism could return once China announces policy easing and fiscal stimulus. If the good news about China’s economy continues for some time to come (which we think it will), the stock market rally could resume for the rest of the year, said Thomas Mathews, senior economist at Capital. Economics. Still, government officials and industry players paint an optimistic picture for now. Australian iron ore miners have been encouraged by signals that Chinese demand for steel is rising again. China is importing Australian coal for the first time in more than two years, and there are high hopes for the return of Chinese students and tourists. Officials from the China Iron Ore and Steel Association (CISA) told a conference this week that imports of iron ore and coking coal from Australia would be boosted by policies growth of the Chinese government. BHP Group and Rio Tinto will publish their half-year results next week. Australia is the largest exporter of iron ore to China Supported by a stabilized real estate market and the rebound of other steel-consuming industries such as vehicles, ships and appliances, the steel sector will be on an upward trend in 2023, said the executive chairman of CISA, He Wenbo, according to state media. China expects car sales to return to 2017 levels by at least 28 million units this year. Outgoing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is expected to announce a GDP target of around 5.5% for 2023 when he delivers his final government work report before retiring next month, to be replaced by Li Qiang. The Chinese economy grew by 3% last year. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (left) will present China’s 2023 GDP target at the National People’s Congress meeting next month. Getty China’s ability to achieve this strong target will also depend on the extent of the damage it suffers from difficult global economic conditions and declining exports. However, domestic consumption will be key. Chinese local governments are also prioritizing higher household consumption this year. The high-tech city of Shenzhen, near the Hong Kong border, set a GDP growth target of 6% this week. Chinas Bank of America Merrill Lynchs global survey of fund managers in february found that 85% of respondents expect a stronger Chinese economy over the next 12 months, supported by a consumer-led recovery. A separate survey of Chinese consumers found that Chinese households plan to deploy savings accumulated during the shutdowns, but not on investments such as stocks and real estate. Chinese households are less determined to deploy excess savings accumulated during the COVID-19 period on investments and will instead prioritize consumption and savings, he said. This may be good news for Australian exporters banking on an economic recovery and improved bilateral relations with China. However, Australian executives doing business in China privately warn that events over the past three years have shown them that the unpredictable downside risks are greater than ever.

