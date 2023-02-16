Defending Trump Hollow’s ‘Empty Files’





Former President Donald Trump’s latest defense for classifying documents found by FBI agents at his Mar-a-Lago home is that many of them were simply “empty files” stamped “classified” at the end of the day. exterior that Trump kept as souvenirs. The FBI says it found dozens of empty files, but it also found 103 classified documents.

In the latest developments in the unfolding classified documents saga, it was reported by CNN that on Friday, February 10, Trump’s legal team turned over “additional pages with classified markings”, a laptop from assistants and an empty folder marked Classified Evening Briefing. Two days later, Trump’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, gave details of how Trump used the empty file.

Parlatore told CNN that Manila’s file, which had been subpoenaed by investigators, was found in Trump’s bedroom and that Trump used it to block a blue light on a landline phone that prevented him to sleep at night.

The Associated Press reported that the additional documents with classified marks represented “a handful of pages” found in December by Trump’s legal team at the Mar-a-Lago property and that the assistant’s laptop contained an electronic copy of the file with marks classified on him.

Two days after Parlatore appeared on CNN, Trump claimed on Truth Social that “[m]all of the so-called “documents” seized by federal agents from Mar-a-Lago in August were just empty folders labeled with classified marks. The former president said he kept them as keepsakes, which he spelled as “momentary”.

Trump, Feb. 14: Many of the so-called documents the Gestapo took in the Mar-a-Lago raid, unlike Biden’s No Raids, were simply inexpensive, very common records with words like Reading Presidential, Confidential, Classified, or other words stamped on the front cover. There was nothing inside the folders because in meetings where information was distributed, say in the Oval Office, when completed, the papers inside were taken up, but the empty folders were left behind.

Page Two: I would put them in a pile and keep them as important. Nothing wrong with that, but it seems to me that the Department of Injustice considers them DOCUMENTS – They are not! These people are just looking for trouble! Should check Bidens unsecured classified documents instead. How about the 1,850 boxes sent to Delaware. It’s the mother’s burden!

It is true that during a search approved by the Mar-a-Lago court on August 8, FBI agents seized several dozen empty files marked as having contained classified documents. According to an inventory of items seized by the FBI that day, which the Justice Department released on September 2, there were 48 empty folders marked as having once contained classified documents, including 43 from Trump’s office. The search also revealed 42 empty folders marked Return to Secretary of Staff/Military Aid, including 28 in Trump’s office.

However, the Justice Department noted that it had also taken possession of 18 government documents marked as top secret, 53 marked as secret and 30 marked as confidential. That’s a total of 101 classified documents. The DOJ did not specify the number of pages for each document.

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

These are just the classified documents that were seized by government agents when raiding Mar-a-Lago in August. Trump’s legal team has turned over classified documents on at least three other occasions.

In addition to the latest report from Trump’s legal team finding a handful of pages marked classified at Trump’s residence in Florida, there have been at least two previous times Trump’s lawyers have returned hundreds of other classified documents. to government officials:

On June 3, in response to a subpoena, a Trump lawyer handed government agents an envelope containing classified documents during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago. A preliminary examination of that envelope revealed the following: 38 unique documents bearing classification marks, including 5 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 16 documents marked as SECRET and 17 documents marked as TOP SECRET, the Justice Department said in a criminal record.

In all, this amounts to more than 300 separate classified documents, totaling an unknown number of pages. Some of these documents were voluntarily handed over by the Trump team; others were turned over in response to a subpoena, and still others were seized by the FBI while executing a search warrant.

Regarding Trump’s characterization of the search of his property as a “raid” by FBI agents which he likened to the “Gestapo”, it should be noted that the FBI agents were executing a search warrant. legal approved by a judge of the US Southern District Court of Florida. And the search came after the National Archives for months asked Trump officials to return government records that were not transferred to them, as required by law, at the end of the Trump administration. And it came after a subpoena failed to return all classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump suggested in his article on Truth Social that instead of “looking for trouble” with him, the FBI “[s]should check Bidens’ unsecured classified documents instead.

As we detailed in a running timeline, Biden has also come under scrutiny for failing to return classified documents. In early November, Biden’s personal attorneys were leaving the offices used by the former vice president at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, DC, when they came across several files with classified marks. The White House Law Office immediately notified the National Archives, which took possession of the documents the next morning. But the discovery was not made public for more than two months.

In mid-November, the FBI conducted a search of Biden’s Penn Center offices, but the FBI did not request or need a search warrant because Bidens’ representatives cooperated with the search.

On January 11, attorneys searching Biden’s home in Delaware uncovered even more classified documents. On January 20, Justice Department investigators — with the cooperation of the Biden team — conducted an extensive search of Bidens Wilmington’s home and took possession of a handful of documents with classified marks. On February 1, the FBI also searched the Bidens home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, but found no classified documents.

All of this FBI research was done with the cooperation of Biden’s team.

The White House isn’t saying exactly how many classified documents were found in Bidens’ possession, but CBS News reported there were about 20, citing unnamed sources.

Trump suggests others may be among the documents Biden gave to his alma mater, the University of Delaware. “How about the 1,850 boxes sent to Delaware,” Trump wrote. “It’s the mother’s load!”

In 2012, Biden donated 1,850 boxes of archival documents from his 36-year career in the US Senate to the University of Delaware. Although there has been speculation on social media that these Senate documents may include a wealth of classified documents, there is no evidence of this. The university said it would honor an agreement with Biden at the time of the donation not to provide public access to any of the documents until “two years after the donor [Biden] withdraw from public life. In October, a Delaware Superior Court judge upheld the University of Delaware’s refusal to provide access to the documents after the nonprofit Judicial Watch sought them through a request under the Freedom of Information Act.

