President Jokowi receives World Water Council delegation at Merdeka Palace – Inforial

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo received on Wednesday the President of the World Water Council, Loïc Fauchon, and his delegation at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. During the meeting, the President highlighted six topics for the 10e World Water Forum, to be held in Bali in 2024. One of them was water for people and nature. “The President has just received us, the World Water Council and the National Organizing Committee of the 10e World Water Forum in Bali in 2024. He mentioned six topics that will be discussed at the World Water Forum later, including “water for people and nature”, said Minister of Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, after accompanying the President during the meeting. The Minister said the topic was of particular concern to the President as the world was facing a number of water crises. He therefore hopes that the 10e The World Water Forum in Bali would produce concrete recommendations. “He sees that we are currently facing global water crises. For this reason, he hopes that the 10e The World Water Forum will not only be a regular conference, but will produce concrete recommendations for action,” said Minister Basuki. The Minister added that the entire Board of Governors of the World Water Council, comprising 56 people, and more than 1,400 participants will attend the kick-off meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. “Hopefully the kick-off meeting will go well and be able to mobilize all parties. The objective is to mobilize, to bring all the actors in the water sector to be more aware of the problems of water resources management”, added Minister Basuki. Meanwhile, World Water Council Chairman Loic Fauchon expressed his gratitude for the support of President Jokowi and all stakeholders in Indonesia in the water sector. He also called on all parties to prepare for the 10e World Water Forum in Bali. “We must prepare for the next World Water Forum, which will be held in Bali next year, and try to come up with new solutions, new answers that will allow us to increase access to water for billion people,” he said. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar also accompanied the president during the meeting.



