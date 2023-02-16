Rahul Gandhi sends response to notice of breach of privilege regarding remarks on Prime Minister Modi | Latest India News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sent his response to the notice of breach of privilege against him following his Feb. 7 remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

Complaints were filed against Rahul Gandhis parliamentary speech where he blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group during his speech during the discussion on the President’s speech. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying Rahul Gandhi misled the House by making accusations without any documentary evidence.

According to congressional leaders familiar with the matter, Gandhi’s response is comprehensive and has been vetted by in-house legal experts.

According to Lok Sabha officials, the response will be reviewed by the Privileges Section of the Secretariat and forwarded to the Lok Sabha Presidents Office for appropriate action. A senior official said the response only reached the president’s office on Wednesday afternoon.

Although the contents of the letter are strictly confidential, congressional leaders said Gandhi addressed all allegations and provided responses based on facts and precedents. February 15 was the last date for responding to the notice of lien.

Joshi, in his complaint, set out the rules saying notice is required before a Member of Parliament (MP) makes any allegation against another MP.

He added that unverified, incriminating and defamatory statements had been made against the prime minister. He also argued that Gandhi assured the House that he would provide documentary evidence for his claims, but failed to provide any evidence.

Rahul Gandhis’ remarks were deleted earlier this week.