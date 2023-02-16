Nicola Sturgeons’ resignation is part of Britain’s great moderation





J he picture of Britain as a land of phlegmatic common sense has taken a beating over the past decade. This is a country that voted to leave the European Union without any coherent plan to make the most of it; whose two main parties offered the electorate the choice of Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn in 2019; and whose union has frayed in the face of the success of nationalist movements in Scotland and Northern Ireland. If any definition of populism offers simplistic answers to complex questions, British politics has suffered as bad a case as anywhere in the wealthy world. Now, however, the pendulum is swinging back. The decision of Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish First Minister, to resign as leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party ( SNP ) is the latest proof that Britain is rediscovering the virtues of moderation. Ms Sturgeon has dedicated her professional life to the goal of Scottish independence. It’s a legitimate political cause, even if this newspaper doesn’t support it, and she’s been a talented advocate for it. His inability to do so partly reflects the SNP s poor record of managing Scotland’s devolved government. But that can also be explained by the intemperance of his tactics. She has taken to calling the barriers that prevent the SNP to hold a second independence referendum is a democratic outrage. In fact, they are part of the constitution and have been confirmed by the judiciary. She proposed to make the next elections a de facto vote on independence, every vote for the SNP counting as a vote to break up. Under his leadership, attitudes toward independence became a deeply tribal issue. With his resignation, this approach seems to have run its course. Polls suggest Scottish voters are twice as likely to disapprove of Ms Sturgeon than to approve of her. They are still unconvinced of the arguments for independence and dislike the idea of ​​a single-issue election. In her farewell speech, Ms Sturgeon herself seemed to acknowledge that polarization imposes a ceiling on support for independence, as well as a floor. South of the border too, moderation is in order. On the same day Ms Sturgeon announced she was stepping down, Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor Party, confirmed that Mr Corbyn would not be allowed to stand as a Labor candidate in the next election, which is due by now January. 2025. This symbolically seals Sir Keir’s overhaul of the opposition since taking power in 2020, through which he has systematically purged the far left from the party apparatus. Mr Corbyn wanted to smash capitalism; Sir Keir circles around Davos. The Tories are less disciplined than Labour, but they too have become more moderate. Rishi Sunak is a reaction to Mr. Johnson and Liz Truss. His pitch is based on managerial skill rather than cartoonish radicalism. As public support for Brexit wanes, he is building bridges with the EU . Mrs. Truss wanted to blast orthodoxy; Mr. Sunak is eager to work with institutions. The choice facing the British electorate next time around will almost certainly be between two long-haired, uncharismatic pragmatists in stark contrast to Mr Johnson. While populism has reached its peak, it is far from dead. Brexiters can still cause immense damage; the battle to succeed Ms Sturgeon could create another division SNP chief. And moderation has its own dangers: the incremental approach is not enough to meet the challenge of Britain’s poor productivity or to overhaul its creaky public services. But a more rational form of politics is taking hold, in which skill matters more than ideology, problems demand politicians rather than scapegoats and a cause like Scottish independence is advanced by good governance rather than demagogy.

