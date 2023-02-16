Imran Khan’s bail rejected in protest case, clashes reported in multiple cities | world news





An Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) in Islamabad has rejected a request by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend his bail in a case relating to a protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his decision in the Toshakhana case. Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict following Khan’s repeated refusal to physically appear in court, Dawn reported.

Earlier, the court ordered Khan to appear before it by 1:30 p.m. and denied his request for a personal appearance waiver.

Imran Khan is recovering at his residence in Lahore after being injured in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad during his march to Islamabad. Khan’s lawyer asked the court to extend bail, arguing that the former prime minister tried to appear but was unable to travel.

Within a short time, the court said Khan had been given multiple opportunities to appear before him, but to no avail. The judge recalled that the leader of Pakistan Tejreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not appear in court on October 31, November 21, November 28, December 9, December 19, January 10, January 31, February 10 and twice today.

Due to the protracted nature of the immediate bail application, the case cannot be extended indefinitely, so no further opportunity to apply for a waiver of personal presence will be allowed, the court said.

Accordingly, the pending motion to waive personal care for medical reasons for today is therefore denied.

However, the former prime minister can challenge the order in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid arrest.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, clashes were reported between police and protesters in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi, according to Dawn.

PTI said Imran Khan addressed the nation today at 6 p.m.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered. …See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/imran-khan-s-bail-rejected-in-protest-case-clashes-reported-in-multiple-cities-101676458751855.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos