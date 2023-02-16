Powerful earthquakes shake political fortunes in Turkey and Syria

Last week’s disastrous earthquakes have shaken the political fortunes of leaders in Turkey and Syria, analysts say. Some see a possible fast-track to regime normalization for outcast Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while an onslaught of criticism has engulfed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, casting doubt on his re-election bid.

More than a decade of conflict and blocked borders for aid deliveries have hampered access to the rebel-held area of ​​northwest Syria, decimated by powerful earthquakes. Turkey has received the lion’s share of international aid to date. The Norwegian Refugee Council and 35 other non-governmental organizations are demanding increased support for areas affected by Syria, saying the humanitarian response must match the scale of the disaster.

Syrian expert Charles Lister of the Washington-based Middle East Institute said: “It should come as no surprise to us that the Assad regime is ready to take advantage of a catastrophic natural disaster to serve its own interests, citing the Syrian government’s appeals to the United Nations and aid deliveries from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq and Italy. But he warned against lifting sanctions on the government to help normalize it.

“The main area of ​​exploitation is his request for sanctions relief,” Lister told the Italian Institute for International Policy Studies. “There is no correlation between the sanctions imposed on the regime by the United States, the European Union, Canada or the United Kingdom and the delivery of humanitarian aid. In 2022, the billions of dollars of aid that flowed into the regime’s areas, via Damascus, 91% of that was funded by the four sanction entities.”

Lister added that we probably seem to be on an accelerated track towards normalizing the regime, but much will depend on how the regime responds: whether it is stubborn or more pragmatic when dealing with requests for additional help. and how he deals with governments that continue to pressure him.

Meanwhile, analysts say Erdogan has been criticized for his government’s response to the earthquakes, as the death toll rises in the southwest and affects his re-election chances.

Dorothee Schmid, who heads the Turkey and Middle East program at the French Institute for International Relations in Paris, said Erdogan “was already in a bit of a sticky situation because he hasn’t always been ahead in the polls. last year. Everyone wonders if the popularity of the party will be hurt by the difficult response to the earthquakes. The party is really on the front line to face the growing anger of the local population.

Schmid also said there was a debate over whether the Erdogan government was completely incapable of coping with the situation or whether a government would be completely helpless, given the magnitude of the earthquakes.