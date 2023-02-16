Special counsel demands answers from Trump lawyer on classified documents





When Jan. 6 investigators demanded answers from John Eastman, the Republican attorney responded with predictable recoil: He argued he couldn’t testify because his work related to keeping Donald Trump in power after his defeat in 2020 was protected by solicitor-client privilege.

It was then that the political world received a useful legal primer on the limits of legal protection: communications between lawyers and clients are not protected if they discuss committing crimes. (Eastman eventually took the fifth.)

This week, the same issue is coming to the fore again in a way the former president is not going to like not as part of the January 6 investigation, but rather as part of the other criminal investigation. federal government it faces. NBC News reported overnight:

The special counsel investigating Donald Trump’s manipulation of classified documents is seeking to compel a lawyer for the former president to testify before a grand jury, a source familiar with the matter said. Prosecutors allege in a sealed file that they have evidence that some of Trump’s conversations with the attorney were in pursuit of a crime, the source said.

The attorney in question is Evan Corcoran, who Special Counsel Jack Smith is apparently eager to speak with as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents.

At this point, I imagine some readers are wondering, this all sounds important, but who is Evan Corcoran?

The lawyer may not have a particularly high national profile, but he is a very relevant player in the former president’s documents scandal.

Let’s briefly revisit our previous coverage and look at how we got here. Last June, Jay Bratt, the head of the counterintelligence section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, traveled to Mar-a-Lago with a few FBI agents in hopes of recovering documents that the former president took improperly and voluntarily refused to give back.

As part of that meeting, Christina Bobb signed a certification statement, stating that the former president had fully complied with a grand jury subpoena and had no further classified documents at his glorified country club. This claim, of course, was not true: As the FBI discovered during a search two months later, Trump still had many classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

In the fall, Bobb decided it was time to pass the buck: NBC News reported in October that the attorney who was to hire her own attorney told investigators that she had not drafted the statement that she had signed. Rather, Bobb said it was another Trump attorney, Corcoran, who both wrote the statement and told him to sign it.

It was in this context that the New York Times reported last week that Corcoran appeared before the federal grand jury considering the scandal. We still don’t know what he said, but the fact that Smith apparently wanted to compel Corcoran to testify suggests (a) there were at least a few questions Trump’s attorney was unwilling to answer; (b) Corcoran cited solicitor-client privilege; (c) prosecutors believe that solicitor-client privilege does not apply in this case; and (d) the office of special advocates has reason to believe that a crime has been committed.

If the former president is launching another tantrum online today, targeting Smith and downplaying the seriousness of his documents scandal, at least know why.

