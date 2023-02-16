Imran Khan denounces the government’s “onerous mini-budget”





A screenshot of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan from his virtual address to the nation on February 15, 2023. Youtube/@PTIOfficialPK

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan lambasted the coalition government minutes after the ‘mini-budget’ was unveiled, saying it ‘foresees no change’ in the country’s economic situation , even if the administration in place had to respond to the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The former prime minister, while addressing the nation via a live link on Wednesday, said: “The mini budget will lead to more inflation. There is no solution to Pakistan’s problems except the new elections.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar introduced the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 in the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament, seeking to fulfill the preconditions for the release of the $1.1 billion loan tranche. of the IMF.

Imran Khan also lamented that the state of the economy since his government’s ousting has been appalling. In the era of the PTI, the probability of default was 5%, now we are on par with Sri Lanka, and Pakistan has moved significantly closer to default.

The ousted prime minister who was ousted from the prime minister’s office by a no-confidence decision in April also prophesied that meeting the Washington-based lender’s terms will not help Pakistan’s struggling economy.

Recounting the rise in prices of medicines and utilities many of which have recently seen skyrocketing prices due to recent inflation, he lamented, “The mini budget will only increase the burden on the masses.” .

Khan further said that the mini-budget would lead to higher gas and electricity costs, and that current inflation was the highest the country had seen in 50 years.

Industrial production was increasing, the PTI chief added, today it turned negative with the closure of industries in Faisalabad.

He also harshly criticized PDM leaders including Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto, criticizing them for staging anti-inflation marches during his rule, only to comply with current government hikes.

The ex-Prime Minister also claimed that during the tenure of the PTI, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) improved its performance.

Before the term of the PTIs, NAB recovered 160 billion rupees, in our time, they recovered 480 billion rupees. The current government, on the other hand, has been pardoned in corruption cases worth $1.1 trillion.

Commenting on the current state of the country’s economy, he said the rupee had fallen by 90% against the dollar, while gross domestic product (GDP) and per capita income had also declined.

Our reserves have fallen below $3 billion, putting the country’s security at risk, Khan said, adding that the problem of the country’s economy could not be solved simply by taking out loans.

Loans must also be repaid. He expressed dismay at the hopes attached to the IMF bailout and said the arrival of the funding would simply lead to even more loans piling up. Even if the IMF is accepted, Pakistan will remain stuck in the quagmire.”

Additionally, Khan criticized the government for not giving a roadmap on how to fix the country, and Finance Minister Ishaqe Dar for claiming he would lower the dollar.

Instead, they have spent the last 30 years looting people, he said.

Khan further argued that the only way out of the fiscal mess was through new elections to establish a public mandate and a government the public trusted to make tough decisions.

“Shocking” revelations

Dissident PTI MP Noor Alam Khan also expressed his reservations with the mini-budget on the floor of the National Assembly, saying a hike in electricity tariffs would be too much for those affected by inflation. .

Medicines have become expensive, he lamented. Those that once cost Rs15 in medicine will now cost Rs100.

Challenging the issue of power boosts, he further urged the house to stop giving free units of electricity, adding that “1,300 units of free electricity are given to officials” of the Development Authority. water and electricity (WAPDA) while the poor are forced to pay bills.

WAPDA officers receive huge salaries, cars and many other benefits,” he said. People are tired of load shedding while agents like to sit in air-conditioned rooms.

He also lambasted the coalition government for saying it would forgive debts. Why did they not forgive the debts of the victims? he questioned, adding that it was a gross injustice that only the slogans were reserved for the poor.

Moreover, Noor called tax collectors thieves and said: If you tax people, you must also give them facilities.

Demanding that institutions and their spending be kept under control, the legislator said: Contraband is done through green channels. We have to look at where the money from Afghanistan is going.

For his part, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) MP Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, while speaking on the house floor, criticized Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for traveling with the protocol despite calls for simplicity in PDM governments.

However, Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf interrupted him and said: You cannot make a speech here, only discuss the point of objection.

When Chitrali defended his position, the speaker repeated his assertion, leading MP JI to say: If I cannot make a speech, I will make a quorum.

