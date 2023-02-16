Which Republicans endorsed Trump and Haley in the 2024 race





With Nikki Haley entering the 2024 presidential race, we finally have a real contest. And with that comes an approval battle.

Former President Donald Trump’s performance so far in this battle has been rather disappointing, given his stature in the party.

Haley launched her first endorsement on Wednesday. That it comes from fellow South Carolinian Rep. Ralph Norman (R) is perhaps not particularly surprising; it is perhaps more surprising that it comes from a major Trump ally who is perhaps best known for urging the former president to declare Marshall Law to retain power more than a week after the attack on the January 6, 2021 against the Capitol.

Norman provides one of the first cracks in GOP support for Trump. But the potential cracks have been forming for a while.

There is no central, authoritative list of Trump 2024 endorsements, but more than 30 of 271 congressional Republicans have backed him, according to a Washington Post review. And the vast majority of them have come from Trump supporters and/or people who came to power with Trump’s help.

Trump’s endorsements to date include:

Senate (5): Lindsey O. Graham (SC), Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Eric Schmitt (Mo.), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) and JD Vance (Ohio) House (26): Jim Banks (Ind.) , Andy Biggs (Arizona), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Mike Carey (Ohio), Elijah Crane (Arizona), Charles J. Chuck Fleischmann (Tenn.), Russell Fry (SC), Matt Gaetz (Florida), Paul A Gosar (Arizona), Tony Gonzales (Tex.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Harriet M. Hageman (Wyo.), Clay Higgins (La.), Wesley Hunt (Tex.), Ronny Jackson (Texas), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Mary E. Miller (Ill.), Max L. Miller (Ohio), Alex Mooney (W.Va.), Barry Moore (Alabama), Troy E. Nehls (Texas.), Elise Stefanik ( NY), Dale W. Strong (Alabama), William Timmons (SC), Jeff Van Drew (NJ) and Joe Wilson (SC)

Trump backed four of the five senators listed above in contested open-seat primaries in 2020 or 2022. (Schmitt’s endorsement was split between him and another Eric, but it helped Schmitt defeat his biggest competitor. close, then Rep. Vicky Hartzler.)

The fifth senator, Graham, made it clear that his calculation to support Trump was not so much a matter of principle as his fear of what might happen to the party and what Trump might do if the party tried to move on.

In the House, the majority of endorsements came from the arch-conservative House Freedom Caucus. Trump also backed half of the members in recent disputed primaries: Boebert, Carey, Crane, Fry, Gonzales, Hageman, Higgins, Hunt, Jackson, Mary E. Miller, Max L. Miller, Mooney, Timmons and Van Drew.

Of the few people who do not fit into any of these categories, some obvious political motivations may have been taken into account.

Banks quickly endorsed Trump in November as he sought to become the No. 3 Republican in the House. He lost that race, but soon decided to run for the open Indiana Senate seat, where Trump’s Feb. 1 endorsement helped him clear the GOP ground. (Mooney is also a Senate candidate in West Virginia.)

Likewise, Stefanik rose to power in the House GOP by hugging Trump, and Trump’s endorsement to replace Cheney in the leadership helped ensure Stefanik was the choice. Jordan rose to prominence in the same way.

Trump didn’t back Nehls ahead of the 2020 general election, and Nehls didn’t exactly tout the endorsement in a competitive district. But since then, Nehls has echoed Stefanik’s wholehearted embrace of Trumpism, and Trump has backed his 2022 primary campaign against nominal opposition.

In other words, Trumps got relatively little surprising support which, in his case, would come from House members from the party’s establishment wing; such support could send a signal that the broader party is rallying behind Trump again.

By contrast, Haley’s endorsement raises eyebrows and suggests Trump’s support base isn’t entirely intact.

