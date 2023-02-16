Menpora immediately reports to President Joko Widodo if he is elected Deputy Head of PSSI





JAKARTA – Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali has admitted that he will immediately report to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) if he is elected vice-president of the PSSI for the period 2023-2027. Amali is one of 16 people running for vice president of the national football governing body during the Extraordinary Congress of the PSSI (KLB) at Shangri-La Hotel, Jakarta on Thursday, February 16, 2023. “If someone chooses later, yes, if someone chooses and I am elected, I will immediately report to the president [Joko Widodo] because I’m the president’s assistant,” he told the media. However, he himself could not confirm whether or not he had been elected at this congress. The Gorontalo man said he had completely surrendered his fate to the owner of the voting rights. “Yes, we’ll see if someone votes or not. Ask the voters (owners of voting rights). I don’t know,” the 60-year-old said. At this year’s KLB, no less than 86 voters will elect a General President, two Vice Presidents and 12 members of the PSSI Executive Committee for the period 2023-2027. In total, there are four presidential candidates, 16 alternate candidates and 55 member candidates. The four candidates for the general presidency who will compete in this KLB are Erick Thohir (Minister of BUMN), La Nyalla Mattalitti DPD RI president), Arif Putra Wicaksono and Doni Setiabudi. Prior to the candidate for General President, there were actually five names. However, Fary Djemy Francis withdrew from the nomination last Wednesday. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img fifu-featured="1" decoding="async" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt data-lazy-src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&is-pending-load=1#038;cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img fifu-featured="1" data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" border="0" alt="" /></noscript></a>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://voi.id/olahraga/254937/menpora-langsung-lapor-presiden-joko-widodo-jika-terpilih-jadi-waketum-pssi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos