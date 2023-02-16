How to campaign against Trump as a woman





Nikki Haley is running for president. She is the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and the former Governor of South Carolina. She is a wise and conservative communicator. And she’s a woman.

In 2023, thank goodness Haleys’ candidacy won’t be defined by her sexual credit to all the women who have run before and subverted expectations. And yet, Haley is the only woman to run in the 2024 presidential race so far, and that may remain the case. The fact of her gender will create opportunities and pitfalls, especially when it comes to how she campaigns against Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

I saw a version of this dynamic play out eight years ago, when I ran Carly Fiorinas’ presidential campaign. Our biggest hurdle was getting attention in a field of 16 other Republican candidates, all of them men. In the first GOP primary debate, in the summer of 2015, we were relegated to the Children’s Table, a pre-primetime event with the lowest-voting candidates. Fiorina was widely seen as the winner of the debate, but her performance was quickly overshadowed by the shadow Trump cast. At that point, our only available strategy was dull and obvious: if we wanted to get noticed, we needed Trump to attack Fiorina.

It wasn’t going to be a problem. Trump has a strange relationship with women. Of course, he insults anyone he deems insufficiently loyal and deferential to him, regardless of gender. But women attract him special attention, sometimes positive, sometimes negative. His attacks on Megyn Kelly, Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi stand out among many examples of how vicious he can be towards women; each of them has male colleagues and counterparts that Trump has more often ignored. At the same time, Trump is also choosing women to promote and uplift Elise Stefanik, Kari Lake, Pam Bondi. And I think we all know who Trump’s favorite kid is.

Read: Inside Ivankas Dream World

This creates a paradox for any candidate running against Trump: you might get extra attention from him, and you might just need that attention. But her attacks can also underline the fact that you are a woman and add to the sexism you already face.

The old adage about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers that she did everything he did but backwards and in heels applies to politics as well. For starters, it’s literally true. During the second GOP debate in the 2016 race, when CNN built a scaffolded stage so Air Force One could be in the background at the Reagan Library, debate organizers had to figure out how to build Fiorina a room to separate bath for women. To get there, she had to descend a grated metal staircase, in heels, with pantyhose, all in less than five minutes of commercial break. She chose to hold it for the duration of the two-hour debate. More seriously, running for president as a woman is always more difficult than running as a man. Haley faces an electorate that has yet to prove they are ready to elect a female president.

But there is another aspect of the dance metaphor that is often overlooked. There were more eyes on Ginger Rogers than on Fred Astaire. She had the flowing dress and long legs and blond hair; he had the black suit. In politics, as in life, what makes you different also makes you stand out. Women make up the majority of grocery shoppers, teachers, and PTA members, and these experiences affect how we think about economic issues and school curricula. For most of us, our opinion of public safety is informed by the fear we feel when walking to our car at night. Haley starts off with a certain advantage over her male peers because she knows what it means to be a woman, and women make up the majority of American voters.

But Donald Trump.

In the fall of 2015, Trump was giving an interview to Rolling Stone when he saw Fiorina appear on a nearby television screen. Look at that face! Would anyone vote for this? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?! he told the magazine. I mean, she’s a woman, and I’m not [supposed to] say bad things, but really, people, come on. Are we serious? Fiorina was asked about the quote during the Reagan Library debate, and while our campaign team of course spoke about Trump’s comments, we never repeated her response. I think women across the country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said, she replied to applause. This knocked Trump down for the remainder of the debate. In response, he stammered something about how beautiful she was, which made the moment even crazier.

It worked. Three days after the debate, Fiorina had jumped 12 points in the polls, she was now in second place and Trump was down eight points. Donations were pouring in. We suddenly felt like we had momentum. The problem was that she had been so effective against Trump that he never mentioned her name again. Our campaign spent the next six months drowning in silence as male candidates talked about the relative size of their hands on the debate stage. In terms of our media coverage, it turned out that even sexist attention was better than no attention at all.

So what does this mean for Haley as she figures out how to take on Trump? It depends on what she expects from this campaign. She can play to win, try for VP, or build for next time.

Haley surely knows that she is far from winning the nomination. The Republican primary is starting to look like the Democratic contest of 2008: all the focus was on Hillary Clinton, the inevitable, and Barack Obama, the alternative. Nobody cared about John Edwards or Joe Biden. Haley is going to have an almost impossible time to take seriously as long as Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis remain at the center of the Republican field.

But winning isn’t the only reason people run for president; sometimes they just hope for a place on the ticket. Fiorina ran a large American company (Hewlett-Packard) and was a candidate for the United States Senate in California. I don’t think she did a single major interview during the 2016 campaign where she escaped the question Are you running for vice president? It was infuriating. I don’t remember any of the men asking themselves that question. (Then, when the primary came down to the bottom three candidates, Ted Cruz asked her to be his running mate. So we proved everyone wrong.) Still, there’s no denying that running for president raised the profile of Fiorinas. She almost certainly would have been the choice of vice president or a high-ranking cabinet secretary for 16 of the 17 GOP nominees. Too bad the 17th guy won.

As with Fiorina, the problem for Haley is that Trump is highly unlikely to pick her to be his running mate. Since leaving his administration, Haley has awkwardly danced between praise and criticism of Trump. Then, after saying she wouldn’t run against him, she decided she would. She has already failed Trump’s first (and arguably only) test for women: loyalty to him in all things. Even if she helps him defeat DeSantis, it won’t be enough. It’s a reason for her to support DeSantis and even help him defeat Trump, in hopes of becoming DeSantis’ VP’s choice.

Read: Why Fiorina won

A more obvious reason to run for president is simply to stay relevant for the next campaign. There is a long history of repeat candidates winning their party’s nomination on a second try. For Haley’s own political ambitions, a Trump nomination might be the best outcome: Whether he won or lost the general election, the GOP field would be wide open again in four years.

If Haley uses this campaign as a practice cycle, she can focus on selling her strength as a candidate, building a national fundraising base, and increasing her name awareness. To do that, she needs to be part of the conversation. She must land blows on Trump and DeSantis to get them to engage with her, and then resist the inevitable attacks. And it must do so without alienating Trumps or DeSantiss voters.

So far, Haley is signaling she’s ready to challenge her rivals. I can’t stand bullies, she said in her campaign video. And when you step back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels. Now she just has to hope that Trump takes the bait. He usually does.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/02/nikki-haley-donald-trump-carly-fiorina-2024-woman/673046/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos